BLAZE Cannabis Retail Software Announces Acquisition of Tymber E-commerce Platform

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE®, the industry-leading cannabis software suite and point-of-sale (POS) platform for cannabis dispensaries and delivery services, today announced its acquisition of Tymber , a pure-play e-commerce provider for cannabis retailers. The acquisition will unlock powerful and seamless functionality in managing cannabis e-commerce.

This acquisition offers a unique opportunity to accelerate cannabis retail innovation.

"BLAZE builds exceptional tools that serve the technology needs of successful dispensaries. Acquiring Tymber brings its unparalleled online shopping experience into our ecosystem and allows us to meet the cannabis retailer at any point along their journey," said BLAZE CEO Chris Violas. "Tymber differentiates itself by enabling retailers to create a unique shopping experience that showcases their brand through a growing catalog of premium e-commerce themes and by empowering the retailer with automated SEO and control of their data."

"We founded Tymber as the first e-commerce solution truly built for retailer operators—no ulterior motives, no conflicts of interest. Today, the need for retailers to take control of their businesses has never been more urgent," said Scott Roehrick, CEO of Tymber. "With this acquisition, we are excited to accelerate innovation, and distribute it to a larger audience throughout North America and beyond."

To ensure consistent service and customer satisfaction, current users of Tymber and BLAZE will continue to enjoy the functionality and integrations that they know and love, while gaining access to additional capabilities and cannatech tools.

About BLAZEⓇ

Founded in 2017 by tech entrepreneurs and cannabis company operators, the BLAZE software suite fully supports vertically integrated operations, standalone dispensaries and delivery services. The platform's software and apps enable over 1500 + cannabis businesses across the supply chain to easily automate compliance reporting and operate safely within state and local regulations. BLAZE offers full APIs and integrates seamlessly with over 60 cannabis tech platforms. BLAZE

About Tymber

The industry's most trusted platform for digital growth enables dispensaries to attract, convert, and retain their own customers with their own website and mobile apps. Tymber powers native e-commerce websites, branded mobile apps, self-serve kiosks, and automated marketing for dispensaries. Their mission is to empower retailers to break their dependence on embedded menus and 3rd party marketplaces. Tymber

