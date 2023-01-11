Built In Honors Interplay Learning in Its Esteemed 2023 Best Places to Work Awards

Interplay Learning earns place among top companies in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced that Interplay Learning , the leading provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, was honored in its 2023 Best Places to Work Awards. Interplay Learning earned a place on Austin's Best Midsize Places to Work list.

Interplay Learning, the leading provider of online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, has been named one of Austin’s Best Midsize Places to Work by Built In. (PRNewswire)

The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers and companies in large markets across the U.S.

"Interplay Learning's innovative workforce solution helps customers improve the lives of their employees, and we're equally committed to supporting the careers of our own team members," said Doug Donovan, founder and CEO of Interplay Learning. "Our rapid growth in recent years reflects the investment we continually make in our team and our culture as well as growing demand for our highly effective learning platform."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It's my honor to congratulate this year's Best Places to Work winners," says Sheridan Orr, chief marketing officer of Built In. "These exemplary companies understand their people are their most valuable asset, and they've stepped up to meet the modern professional's new expectations, including the desire to work for companies that deliver purpose, growth and inclusion. These winners set the stage for a human-centered future of work, and we can't wait to see that future unfold."

Interplay Learning builds better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and virtual reality training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical, solar, multifamily maintenance and facilities maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay's customers are able to train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet or in virtual reality, resulting in a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years.

Interplay Learning attracts passionate team members who embrace the daily challenge to push technological limits and invent better ways to make learning easier and training more powerful. Visit Interplay Learning to find out more about joining our growing team.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 2,000 customers, innovative companies ranging from startups to those in the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals. www.builtin.com

About Interplay Learning

Since 2016, Austin-based Interplay Learning has been building better training, better careers and better lives for its customers and their employees. Its award-winning online and VR training for the essential skilled trades, including HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Solar, Multi-Family Maintenance and Facilities Maintenance workforces, is scalable and more effective than traditional training methods. By leveraging immersive learning technology, Interplay's customers are able to train and practice hands-on learning from a desktop, phone, tablet or in virtual reality. The result is a highly trained employee who is job-ready in weeks, not years. Its digital learning platform, SkillMill, conveniently turns any space into a training lab with its short video courses, 3D simulations, knowledge checks, coaching and connectivity. Recent accolades include recognition by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards in the Education, General Excellence and On the Rise categories. Welcome to the next generation of the skilled labor workforce. Visit www.interplaylearning.com to learn more.

