Dole Renews Commitment to Combating Childhood Hunger in 2023

Produce leader extends its support for No Kid Hungry

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dole Food Company has renewed its partnership in 2023 with No Kid Hungry, a national campaign working to end childhood hunger in America. The company's alliance with the national nonprofit began in summer 2020 in response to the impact of COVID-19 when schools closed and millions more U.S. children were left facing hunger.

The collaboration between No Kid Hungry and one of the world's largest providers of fresh fruits and vegetables is highlighted by nutrition education, fund raising campaigns and at-retail initiatives to help give the nine million kids in the U.S. who are living with hunger access to three healthy meals a day.

Dole is also encouraging Americans to get 2023 off to a healthier, more active start by becoming the presenting sponsor of Get Fit for No Kid Hungry, an influencer-based health and wellness fundraising initiative designed to rally the nation's top fitness, wellness and nutrition experts to host health-related livestream classes and web-based instruction throughout January. In addition to sponsoring the program, Dole is encouraging its own partner bloggers and influencers to inspire their followers to get fit and give back in the New Year by donating to No Kid Hungry.

"We are honored to work alongside No Kid Hungry in the quest to ensure that every child in the U.S. gets the healthy food they need to thrive," said William Goldfield, Dole Food Company's director of corporate communications. "Addressing hunger and food insecurity for children is at the core of the Dole global mission of providing the tools for a healthy, happy, balanced life for all. The sponsorship of Get Fit in particular allows us to set a healthy, active tone for 2023 while helping to support the most vulnerable throughout the year."

"We are so grateful to be partnering with Dole for the second year in a row on Get Fit for No Kid Hungry," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president, corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength. "Their dedication to promoting health and well-being for all families makes them the perfect partner for helping to raise the critical funds and awareness needed to end childhood hunger."

Active in the health and wellness blogger and influencer space since 2009, Dole recruited several of the key Get Fit for No Kid Hungry influencers participating in this year's 2023 program including Charm City PT, Yoga Athletica and Dr. Rachel. The company is encouraging its millions of social media followers, employees, customers, Dole Nutrition News e-newsletter subscribers, growers, retailers and other industry partners to contribute to the effort.

For more information about Dole's partnership with No Kid Hungry, visit the nonprofit's Dole partner and Get Fit for No Kid Healthy pages www.NoKidHungry.org/GetFit.

About Dole plc

Dole plc, is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org

