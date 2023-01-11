Keyway Appoints Head of Business Development to Work with Institutional Investors Seeking Access to Small-Scale Commercial Real Estate

Ada Phang, formerly of Roofstock, joins leadership team to help increase efficiencies and remove barriers to small-scale CRE investing

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keyway , a proptech platform that radically simplifies small-scale commercial real estate transactions, announced today the addition of Ada Phang to the company's leadership team as managing director, head of business development. Phang most recently led sales and strategy at Roofstock. She will be working with family offices and institutional investors to provide them access to the small commercial real estate space at scale.

"I've seen the single-family rental industry grow from just a few institutional owner-operators to an industry that has taken in $60 billion in capital over the last 2.5 years," said Phang. "I see similar opportunities within the sub-$50 million commercial real estate space. The asset class itself is very attractive to institutions but is difficult for large investors to access at scale due to the small check sizes. I'm thrilled to be joining the innovative team at Keyway to reduce inefficiencies and barriers to the small CRE space."

Institutional investors have had a significant impact on the single-family rental market, but small-scale commercial real estate remains a fragmented asset class. As the experts in this field, Keyway is well-positioned to bring institutionalized approaches into the small-scale CRE market, which historically offers stable and profitable investment opportunities. Keyway's cutting-edge platform streamlines the process for investors, creating a marketplace that benefits both them and small businesses, offering a programmatic way to access this class.

"Keyway had an exciting year in 2022," said Matias Recchia, CEO, and co-founder of the company. "We deployed close to $100MM in 2022 alone on behalf of family offices and other institutional investors. Ada will accelerate our momentum and help advance our goal of reducing the friction related to investing in small commercial real estate at scale."

Prior to joining Keyway, Phang led sales & strategy at Roofstock, where she was instrumental in helping institutions acquire thousands of single-family rental homes around the country. Before that, she spent over a decade in banking, building up private banking businesses at Goldman Sachs and HSBC.

Keyway's vision is to be a marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of sub-$50 million commercial real estate, starting initially with medical offices and small multifamily. For sellers, Keyway offers a quick and easy way to gain liquidity from their real estate through institutional investor services, including the generation of a Letter of Intent within 48 hours, on-site diligence, and the ability to complete transactions within 30 days with certainty of execution. Keyway also provides buyers with access to institutional-level execution, financing, structuring, and management, making it easier for them to navigate the traditionally difficult process of purchasing real estate.

About Keyway:

Keyway is a tech-enabled real estate investment platform connecting investors with the sub-$50 million commercial real estate market. The company raised over $40 million from leading VCs in Proptech, including Camber Creek, Canvas Ventures, Parker 89, Thomvest, Montage Ventures, FJ Labs, and Crosscut.

