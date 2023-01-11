Protect Your Vehicle with Winter Car Care Tips

Car Washing Experts at ZIPS Share Tips to Keep your Vehicle Clean and Protected All Winter

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Protecting your vehicle during the coldest months of the year can mean extending the life of one of your largest investments. ZIPS Car Wash, one of the largest privately held car wash chains in the nation, suggests taking measures now to ensure your vehicle survives the winter weather and comes out looking and working great in the Spring.

ZIPS Clean Car Guarantee gives retail customers reassurance that if “life happens” within 24 hours of a retail car wash purchase, they can return to the ZIPS of original purchase and receive a free Wash & Dry car wash with no hassles and no questions asked. (PRNewswire)

Road salt can eat away at the underbody and exterior paint of your vehicle.

"Road salt can eat away at the underbody and exterior paint of your vehicle, making it so important to remove the road grime from your vehicle right after a winter storm," said Gil Castro, Vice President of Facilities, ZIPS Car Wash. "Using a professional car wash system is especially critical during the winter months. At ZIPS, before our cleaning process begins, we apply a pre-wash treatment that breaks down that abrasive salt, sand and debris that is typically found on cars in the winter, protecting your exterior and preparing it for our clear coat products to seal in long-lasting protection," he added.

ZIPS is encouraging vehicle owners to wash more frequently, especially during these colder months by bringing back its Clean Car Guarantee. ZIPS Clean Car Guarantee™ ensures that no matter what puddle you hit or how the weather changes within 24 hours of your car wash, you can come back for a free wash with a code provided on your receipt. If that isn't enough to encourage you to protect your vehicle by keeping it clean, beginning today, ZIPS will offer its best wash, the Get It All, for just $10 with wash code 1907 valid from January 11th – 15th at participating locations. Customers simply enter the wash code when they arrive on site to get this offer.

The ZIPS Get It All car wash includes Z5X Ceramics, the company's best product for extended protection of your vehicle's exterior. "Ceramic coating is like a protector for your paint job and the more you use it, the more it builds up to defend against erosion, dings and other everyday wear and tear," said Castro. "We have equipped all of our 275 locations with ceramics products and since most of our customers will experience some form of winter weather this season, we hope they'll take advantage of this product and the offers we have to get it in a budget-friendly way to see the difference that using ceramics can make," he added.

Experts at ZIPS also recommend you take the time to winterize your vehicle with your local mechanic by checking your fluid levels, battery, tires and more before winter sets in. Equipping your vehicle with jumper cables or a jumper pack, an emergency car care kit with a flashlight, blanket, water bottles, and a basic tool kit can also help protect you this winter.

To learn more about how you can keep your vehicle clean, dry and shiny all winter long with unlimited car washes at ZIPS visit zipscarwash.com. Unlimited plans start at just $10 for your first month of service. Rather shop online? Customers can now easily buy car washes from their phone and redeem them when they are ready through ZIPS newest features in its online shop.

