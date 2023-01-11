UST Earns Azure Expert MSP Recognition from Microsoft

Latest Azure expert specialization further demonstrates UST's leadership role and expertise

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, has been named a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP). This achievement from Microsoft is the latest in a long line of recognitions that UST has earned from partners for its commitment to industry-leading performance and service.

Microsoft presents Azure Expert MSP designation to partners in recognition of their commitment to creating dynamic, user-friendly Azure solutions. To earn this designation, Microsoft partners undergo a thorough auditing process ensuring they demonstrate industry-leading technical capabilities and offer comprehensive end-to-end support across Azure environments.

Azure Expert MSP is awarded only to the most capable and high-fidelity Azure Managed Service Providers. Microsoft ensures that all Azure Expert MSPs have consistently demonstrated their ability to meet user needs on everything from mission-critical apps to entire datacenter footprints or hybrid environments.

"We are honored to earn Microsoft Azure Expert MSP designation and feel that it reflects our commitment to continually improving our capabilities and product offerings. We will continue to invest in creating and supporting the dynamic solutions that have earned UST this certification as we look to meet the growing consumer demand for robust Azure solutions," said Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST.

"The Microsoft Azure Expert MSP program was designed to validate and recognize our most accomplished and qualified partners to drive growth for customers. UST has once again demonstrated its Microsoft Azure expertise and commitment to service excellence, so we are pleased to again recognize it as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP," said Julie Sanford, VP of Partner GTM, Programs and Experiences, Microsoft.

About UST

For more than 23 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.UST.com

