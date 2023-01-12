Le-Vel Introduces THRIVE ELITE: An Enhanced 3-Step System Designed for Weight Management

Nutritional company enters the weight management market with momentous product launch

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After 10 Years of dedicated research in the health & wellness industry, immense success from the THRIVE Experience launched in 2012, 10 million customers worldwide, 30 patents and counting, and almost $3 billion in lifetime sales, Le-Vel has done it again with a re-engineered formula specifically designed for maximum nutritional weight management possibilities.

Le-Vel is ready to shift and disrupt the wellness industry with the THRIVE ELITE Experience. THRIVE ELITE is a reformulation and re-engineering of what is arguably the world's most successful nutritional system, the THRIVE Experience. This new, simple 3-step system is engineered to aid in filling nutritional gaps and formulated to give the body a nutritional foundation for enhanced weight management goals. THRIVE ELITE was built upon the classic THRIVE Experience, but has been significantly enhanced to target weight management from a healthy, nutritional perspective.

"ELITE is the newest innovation in making weight management, nutrition & premium wellness accessible & achievable for everyone," says Co-Founder & CEO, Jason Camper. "These three steps are an easy and effective daily routine to support and reach optimal health and weight management goals. THRIVE ELITE was specifically created to help you further your health, wellness and fitness to look and feel your best."

Building on a classic system that millions of customers already use daily, the THRIVE ELITE Experience is designed like the classic THRIVE Experience: a 3-step system to be taken first thing in the morning. The THRIVE ELITE Experience is based on a simple, 1-2-3 process, formulated to synergistically enhance weight management goals.

First, start the ELITE Experience by taking two ELITE Lifestyle Capsules with a glass of water in the morning on an empty stomach. 20-40 minutes later, drink the smooth & creamy ELITE Lifestyle Mix. Lastly, apply your ELITE Lifestyle DFT to a part of the body that has muscle mass. This new formula is for men and women of all ages interested in weight management, building muscle, and improving overall health & wellness. To help you achieve maximum results during your THRIVE ELITE Experience, Le-Vel has created a detailed Nutritional Guide with meals, recipes, a grocery list and steps for success. Every purchaser of THRIVE ELITE will receive this Guide with purchase.

After a brief round of pre-orders, reviews are flowing in from customers.

"I am loving the THRIVE ELITE System. Smooth, clean time released energy without crashing all day, great appetite control!! If you haven't ordered it yet, you should!" - Karen Hale

"Thank you for letting me feel like I've started THRIVING all over again - I cried happy tears! I love ELITE!" - Jonelle McCoy

To celebrate the heavily anticipated launch of THRIVE ELITE, Le-Vel's Brand Promoters will be hosting various ELITE Launch Parties to help friends and family start their wellness journeys.

You can find more information about the THRIVE ELITE EXPERIENCE including how to purchase on Le-Vel's website: https://le-vel.com

For optimum results, Thrive ELITE should be combined with healthy lifestyle choices, a nutritional diet and regular exercise. Meaningful weight loss requires healthy lifestyle choices, diet and exercise, and good nutritional intake.

Founded in 2012 by Jason Camper and Paul Gravette, Le-Vel formulates and sells health and wellness products and skincare. Le-Vel products include the THRIVE Experience and THRIVE ELITE Experience (consisting of the three core products, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle DFT, THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Capsules and THRIVE Premium Lifestyle Mix), and a CBD skincare system. All of Le-Vel's products contain premium vitamins and nutrients made with the highest quality ingredients. In 2019, less than seven years after the company's inception, Le-Vel reached a milestone of $2 billion in lifetime orders. Le-Vel has over 10 million Customer and Brand Promoter accounts and currently ships within the United States, Canada, Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Le-Vel, please visit: www.le-vel.com

