S-Docs Appoints Anand Narasimhan as New CTO

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S-Docs, the leading 100% native Salesforce document generation and e-signature solution, today announced the appointment of Anand Narasimhan as Chief Technology Officer. Anand joins S-Docs after 15 years at Salesforce and will lead product innovation to drive greater growth, customer experience, and expansion into new markets.

I look forward to innovating on the S-Docs product offerings and delivering the latest technologies to our customers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anand to our senior leadership team," said Brian Stimpfl, CEO of S-Docs. "His background and skills as a technologist, problem solver, architect, and leader will help fuel our growth and success towards achieving our strategic objectives."

Anand brings over 20 years of technical experience to S-Docs, previously holding a variety of leadership roles at Salesforce. In his most recent position as Vice President of Salesforce Professional Services, Anand led some of the largest and most complex programs for Salesforce's large enterprise customers.

"Having worked with him for many years during my own time at Salesforce, Anand is the perfect technology leader to accelerate our product innovation strategy to support our goals this year and beyond," said Dan Pejanovic, Founder & Chairman of the Board at S-Docs. "I'm thrilled at the opportunity for us to work together once again."

"I am delighted to join S-Docs at this stage with unique opportunities to innovate on our product offerings, reimagine our position in the market, and deliver the latest technologies to our customers," said Anand Narasimhan. "My decision to leave Salesforce after 15 years was not easy, but my previous experience working with Dan and joining an innovative company within the ecosystem helped make that decision easier. I look forward to leading this exceptional product and engineering team and charting the course for long-term innovation and growth."

Anand Narasimhan is based in New Jersey and assumes his duties as CTO immediately.

S-Docs is the leading 100% native document generation and e-signature solution available on the Salesforce AppExchange. S-Docs allows users to securely generate and e-sign business documents like quotes, invoices, and contracts without ever sending customer data outside of Salesforce. Founded in 2010, the application is now the first choice for major enterprise clients globally for their document workflow needs. Clients from around the globe have rated S-Docs with hundreds of 5-star reviews, securing a spot in the top 1% of all apps on the Salesforce AppExchange.

The company is privately held with headquarters in New York and offices in Ann Arbor. Learn more at sdocs.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Sdocs.

