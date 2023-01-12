Wilson Elser Announces 28 New Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser today announced the promotion to partner of 28 attorneys, effective January 1, 2023.

"As part of Wilson Elser's rich history of fostering talent and supporting career growth, I am honored to welcome 28 new partners who have been elevated as the 2023 Class," said Wilson Elser Chair Daniel McMahon. "This elevation is the culmination of years of excellent lawyering and exceptional client service. We wish them well and continue to offer our full support and confidence."

Wilson Elser's 2023 Class of new partners represents a diverse cross-section of growing practice areas, including Complex Tort & General Casualty, Medical Malpractice & Health Care, Commercial Litigation, Professional Liability & Services, Employment & Labor, Cybersecurity & Data Privacy, and Taxation. They work in New York, New Jersey, California, Virginia, Georgia, Illinois, Florida, Michigan and Arizona.

Adam Buchwalter (Madison, New Jersey) practices in the areas of estate and income tax planning, wealth preservation and estate administration for high-net-worth individuals and families.

Ilysa Cholewa (New York, New York) represents insurers in connection with a variety of specialty risk insurance policies for the London market and provides services in ensuing litigation.

Tal Cushmaro (White Plains, New York) represents clients across New York and New Jersey in state and federal courts in a wide range of practice areas, including rideshare litigation, motor vehicle accidents, premises liability and construction accidents.

Ben Davis (Los Angeles, California) focuses his practice on achieving a resolution-oriented approach while representing large businesses in commercial transportation, complex tort and premises liability cases.

Timmery Davis (New York, New York), specializes in defending high-value and complex medical malpractice and long-term care actions on behalf of various hospitals, medical facilities, nursing and rehabilitation centers, and private physicians throughout New York.

Christina Heischmidt (McLean, Virginia) has significant experience handling complex employment and fair housing litigation and counsels employers in various fields, including higher education, transportation, nonprofit, information technology and hospitality.

Tawana Johnson (Atlanta, Georgia) assists clients in responding to cybersecurity incidents, complying with state and federal data privacy requirements, and handling state and federal regulatory investigations.

Eric Kaufer (New York, New York) serves as claims and coverage counsel, providing opinions in coverage and litigation management services with a concentration in errors and omissions, lawyers professional liability, employment practices, directors and officers, and cyber liability programs.

John MacDonald (Chicago, Illinois) combines experience in litigation and in business to counsel companies in all phases of disputes and litigation, as well as other complex legal and business issues.

Matthew Major (Madison, New Jersey) is a federal and state trial and appellate lawyer with a concentration in construction defect, professional liability and insurance coverage litigation.

Michael Manfredi (Atlanta, Georgia) develops targeted strategies for the medical community, commercial property owners/managers, construction businesses, product manufacturers/ distributors, and the ridesharing and micro-mobility industries.

Jordan Matheny (Orlando, Florida) uses her litigation experience in transportation, product liability, commercial litigation and complex general casualty matters in state and federal court to assist clients at all phases of disputes and litigation.

Tammy Meyer (Madison, New Jersey) handles wealth preservation, estate planning and administration of estates for U.S.-based and multijurisdictional high-net-worth individuals and families.

Valerie Mock (Detroit, Michigan) concentrates her practice on insurance defense litigation with a focus on complex tort claims, medical malpractice, general liability, product liability and employment law.

Marielle Moore (New York, New York) represents employers in all stages of litigation and advises clients in Florida and New York on employment-related matters, including wage-and-hour regulations.

Joseph M. Morgese (Madison, New Jersey) practices in the areas of commercial litigation, general liability, professional liability, and defense of sexual abuse claims against institutional and individual clients.

Arman Nafisi (Phoenix, Arizona) maintains a diverse practice, handling Arizona and Iowa matters in the areas of general, product and professional liability; transportation; medical malpractice; intellectual property; and commercial litigation.

John P. O'Toole (Madison, New Jersey) defends professional liability and general liability lawsuits, and has experience in complex commercial litigation, including finance-related matters.

Lisa Passalacqua (San Francisco, California) maintains a civil litigation practice, with trial work defending product manufacturers, trucking and premises liability cases.

Marty Ready (San Diego, California) is an experienced litigation and trial attorney primarily focused on complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, including trade secret misappropriation, patent infringement, breach of fiduciary duty and business torts. In addition, as a registered patent attorney, he provides counsel to corporations to help reduce the risks of litigation and defend their intellectual property assets.

Juliana Salfiti (San Francisco, California) is an accomplished trial attorney with vast experience in complex and commercial litigation, insurance defense, transportation, toxic tort, premises liability, general business advice and counseling companies on risk management.

Shannon Santos (Los Angeles, California) handles a diverse range of matters on behalf of insurers, including coverage and extra-contractual litigation, coverage advice and defense of insurers.

Gregory Shapiro (White Plains, New York) has focused on medical malpractice defense since 2011, primarily as defense counsel for the physicians in a large, well-known New York hospital.

Justina Tate (San Diego, California), licensed in California and Oregon, defends business entities and individuals against a range of complex personal injury and commercial tort matters involving technology, transportation and products.

Joel Vago (White Plains, New York) handles civil litigation in the pursuit of outstanding debts owed to clients by individuals and corporate entities, specializing in the enforcement of judgments against real and personal property.

Sean Wagner (Chicago, Illinois | Merrillville, Indiana) handles a diverse practice focusing on all areas of construction law, real estate law, commercial litigation, contracts and insurance defense.

Jennifer Walsh (New York, New York) represents medical professionals and facilities in a wide variety of high-exposure medical malpractice and health care matters.

Jessica Zemsky (White Plains, New York) is a civil litigator whose practice consists of complex and general liability defense work with a strong emphasis on sports, gaming and entertainment, as well as risk related to commercial and fleet transportation entities.

