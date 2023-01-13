Delta Air Lines Announces December Quarter and Full Year 2022 Profit

Generated double-digit operating margin in December quarter with EPS ahead of guidance

Expect March quarter revenue to accelerate further relative to 2019

Reiterating outlook for significant earnings and cash flow growth in 2023, including EPS of $5 - $6 and free cash flow of more than $2 billion

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) today reported financial results for the December quarter and full year 2022 and provided its outlook for the March quarter 2023. Highlights of the December quarter and full year 2022 results, including both GAAP and adjusted metrics, are on page five and are incorporated here.

"Delta people rose to the challenges of 2022, delivering industry-leading operational reliability and financial performance, and I'm looking forward to recognizing their achievements with over $500 million in profit sharing payments next month," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer. "As we move into 2023, the industry backdrop for air travel remains favorable and Delta is well positioned to deliver significant earnings and free cash flow growth. We expect to grow 2023 revenue by 15 to 20 percent and improve unit costs year-over-year, supporting a full-year outlook for earnings of $5 to $6 per share and keeping us on track to achieve more than $7 of earnings per share in 2024."

December Quarter 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Operating revenue of $13.4 billion

Operating income of $1.5 billion with an operating margin of 10.9 percent

Pre-tax income of $1.1 billion with a pre-tax margin of 8.3 percent

Earnings per share of $1.29

Operating cash flow of $1.2 billion

Payments on debt and finance lease obligations of $285 million

December Quarter 2022 Adjusted Financial Results

Operating revenue of $12.3 billion , 8 percent higher than the December quarter 2019

Operating income of $1.4 billion with an operating margin of 11.6 percent

Pre-tax income of $1.2 billion with a pre-tax margin of 10.1 percent

Earnings per share of $1.48

Operating cash flow of $1.2 billion

Full Year 2022 GAAP Financial Results

Operating revenue of $50.6 billion

Operating income of $3.7 billion with an operating margin of 7.2 percent

Pre-tax income of $1.9 billion with a pre-tax margin of 3.8 percent

Earnings per share of $2.06

Operating cash flow of $6.4 billion

Payments on debt and finance lease obligations of $4.5 billion

Total debt and finance lease obligations of $23.0 billion at year end

Full Year 2022 Adjusted Financial Results

Operating revenue of $45.6 billion , 2 percent lower than the full year 2019

Operating income of $3.6 billion with an operating margin of 7.8 percent

Pre-tax income of $2.7 billion with a pre-tax margin of 5.9 percent

Earnings per share of $3.20

Operating cash flow of $6.2 billion

Free cash flow of $244 million

$9.4 billion in liquidity* and adjusted net debt of $22.3 billion at year end

*Includes cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and undrawn revolving credit facilities

March Quarter and Full Year Outlook1



1Q23 Forecast FY 2023 Forecast Total Revenue +14% - 17% vs. 2019 +15% - 20% YoY Operating Margin 4% - 6% 10% - 12% Earnings Per Share $0.15 - $0.40 $5 - $6

1 Non-GAAP measures; Refer to Non-GAAP reconciliations for comparison figures

Additional metrics for financial modeling can be found in the Supplemental Information section under Quarterly Results on ir.delta.com.

Revenue Environment and Outlook

"Industry-leading operations and the best-in-class service our people provided drove strong customer satisfaction scores and increasing brand preference in 2022," said Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president. "For the year we delivered $45.6 billion in adjusted revenue, a $19 billion increase over the prior year, with record unit revenue performance expected to sustain a revenue premium to the industry of more than 110 percent. Momentum continues in 2023 with strong demand trends, and we expect March quarter adjusted revenue to be 14 to 17 percent higher than 2019 on capacity that is 1 percent lower."

Consumer demand remains robust: Strong demand through the quarter drove Domestic total passenger revenue 7 percent higher versus December quarter 2019, with International passenger revenue up 5 percent.

Business bookings steady: Domestic Corporate sales* in the December quarter were 80 percent recovered to 2019 levels. Recent corporate survey results indicate that 96 percent of companies expect their travel will stay the same or increase sequentially in the March quarter.

Premium product revenue momentum continues: Premium revenue was up 13 percent in the December quarter versus 2019, 8 points higher than main cabin revenue growth.

*Corporate sales include tickets sold to corporate contracted customers, including tickets for travel during and beyond the referenced time period

American Express remuneration exceeds target: Remuneration for the December quarter was $1.5 billion , approximately 40 percent higher than the December quarter 2019 and was approximately $5.5 billion for the full year 2022, exceeding our initial target of $5 billion . Co-brand card spend was up 45 percent compared to the December quarter 2019 with co-brand card acquisitions exceeding 2019 levels.

Cost Performance and Outlook

"With a step up in capacity restoration, we reported sequential improvement in December quarter unit cost performance. In 2023, we are confident in completing our network rebuild and delivering the benefits of scale and efficiency as we move through the year, resulting in a 2 to 4 percent decline in non-fuel unit costs year-over-year, including all expected labor cost increases," said Dan Janki, Delta's chief financial officer.

"For the March quarter, we expect non-fuel unit costs to increase 3 to 4 percent year-over-year, including a full quarter impact from labor cost increases and finalizing the rebuild of our network for the peak summer period. Our outlooks for the March quarter and full year are consistent with our cost framework provided to investors on December 14, updated for all expected labor cost increases," Janki said.

December Quarter 2022 Cost Performance

December quarter operating expense of $12.0 billion and total adjusted operating expense of $10.9 billion

December quarter adjusted non-fuel costs of $7.8 billion

December quarter non-fuel CASM was 13 percent higher than the December quarter 2019 on 9 percent less capacity, including a 1 point impact from severe winter weather

Adjusted fuel expense of $2.8 billion was up 40 percent compared to the December quarter 2019

Adjusted fuel price of $3.20 per gallon includes a refinery benefit of 30¢ per gallon

Fuel efficiency, defined as gallons per 1,000 ASMs, was 14.6, a 4.1 percent improvement versus 2019

Full Year 2022 Cost Performance

Full year 2022 operating expense of $46.9 billion and total adjusted operating expense of $42.0 billion

Full year 2022 adjusted non-fuel costs of $30.0 billion

Full year non-fuel CASM was 18 percent higher than the full year 2019 on 15 percent less capacity

Adjusted fuel expense of $11.5 billion was up 35 percent compared to 2019

Adjusted fuel price of $3.36 per gallon includes a refinery benefit of 23¢ per gallon

Fuel efficiency, defined as gallons per 1,000 ASMs, was 14.6, a 4.2 percent improvement versus 2019

Balance Sheet, Cash and Liquidity

"We made significant progress restoring our financial foundation in 2022 with positive free cash flow generation and three quarters of double-digit margins. This enabled us to pay down over $4.5 billion of gross debt during the year, strengthening our balance sheet," Janki said. "We expect to deliver free cash flow of more than $2 billion in 2023 and further reduce debt on our path to reach investment grade metrics in 2024."

Adjusted net debt of $22.3 billion at quarter end; weighted average interest rate of 4.7 percent with 83 percent fixed rate debt and 17 percent variable rate debt

Payments on debt and finance lease obligations of $285 million in the December quarter, bringing year-to-date total to $4.5 billion

Operating cash flow in the December quarter of $1.2 billion and gross capital expenditures of $2.1 billion

Full year operating cash flow of $6.2 billion and gross capital expenditures of $6.0 billion , resulting in $244 million free cash flow

Air Traffic Liability ended the year at $8.3 billion , up $1.9 billion compared to the end of 2021

Liquidity of $9.4 billion at year-end, including $2.9 billion in undrawn revolver capacity

December Quarter and 2022 Highlights

Operational Reliability

Earned the Cirium Platinum Award for global operational excellence as North America's most on-time airline, reflecting the exemplary work of the Delta people to achieve on-time performance while limiting the impact of disruption to our customers

Operated the most on-time airline during the quarter, leading our competitors in October, November and December* despite the most impactful weather event of 2022 over the Christmas holiday

For the full year, Delta's network system ranked first among our competitors in Completion Factor, A0, A14 and D0**

Culture and People

Delta people earned $563 million in profit sharing and $61 million in Shared Rewards for the year, recognizing the outstanding performance of Delta's 90,000 employees

Ranked 6th overall and the top airline recognized on Forbes' annual list of the "World's Best Employers"

Launched fundraising campaign to ensure the long-term health of Delta's employee assistance fund, the Delta Care Fund, with a goal of raising $30 million

Expanded recruitment strategy giving active-duty military pilots conditional job offers up to two years before retirement

Announced employee healthcare premiums for 2023 will not increase for the fifth consecutive year

Helped build Habitat for Humanity homes, bringing the total built or rehabbed by Delta volunteers to 279

Customer Experience and Loyalty

Announced at CES fast, free, unlimited Wi-Fi on most domestic mainline flights starting February 1, 2023 for all customers through a free SkyMiles account

Introduced Delta Sync, to create personalized experiences and further elevate the consumer experience across the travel journey, including partnerships with leading brands

2022 NPS score higher than 2019, representing growing brand affinity and leading operational reliability

Added a record 8.5 million new SkyMiles Members in 2022 and a record 1.2 million new Delta American Express cardholders

Took delivery of 69 aircraft in 2022, including new A321neo, A220-300, A330-900, A350-900 aircraft and gently used Boeing 737-900ER aircraft

Named No. 1 in the Business Travel News Airline Survey for the 12th consecutive year and No. 1 U.S. airline by Conde Nast Traveler readers

Received top honors from The Points Guy's Readers' Choice Awards for the Best U.S. Airline Loyalty Program, Best Airport Lounge Network and Best Airline Co-Branded Credit Card with the SkyMiles® Platinum American Express

Awarded Delta SkyMiles as Americas' top loyalty program by the Frequent Traveler People's Awards in four of its five award categories

Opened the latest phase of the Delta Sky Way in Los Angeles and a new Delta Sky Club at Chicago O'Hare

Environmental, Social and Governance

Improved fuel efficiency by 4.2 percent in 2022 versus 2019 through fleet renewal and other initiatives

Saved more than 10 million gallons of fuel in 2022 as a result of Delta's Carbon Council initiatives including fleet modifications, enhanced landing procedures and optimizations to flight routing and speed

Partnering with Aero Design Labs to test novel drag-reduction technology to further decrease emissions

Honored with the Green Partner in Travel Award from the American Society of Travel Advisors

Awarded the North American Environmental Sustainability Airline / Airline Group of the Year award from the Centre for Aviation

Engaged more than 70 percent of our officer group in racial equity training

* Based on FlightStats preliminary data for Delta flights system wide and for Delta's competitive set (AA, UA, B6, AS, WN, and DL), from October 1 - December 31, 2022. On-time is defined as A0. ** Based on US DOT ATCR for January - September, and FlightStats preliminary data for Delta flights system wide and for Delta's competitive set (AA, UA, B6, AS, WN, and DL), from October 1 - December 31, 2022.

December Quarter Results

December quarter results have been adjusted primarily for the third-party refinery sales, unrealized losses on investments and loss on extinguishment of debt and as described in the reconciliations in Note A.



GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted ($ in millions except per share and unit costs) 4Q22 4Q19 4Q22 4Q19 FY22 FY19 FY22 FY19 Operating income 1,470 1,399 1,422 1,423 3,661 6,618 3,566 6,636 Operating margin 10.9 % 12.2 % 11.6 % 12.5 % 7.2 % 14.1 % 7.8 % 14.2 % Pre-tax income 1,120 1,397 1,242 1,417 1,914 6,198 2,703 6,214 Pre-tax margin 8.3 % 12.2 % 10.1 % 12.4 % 3.8 % 13.2 % 5.9 % 13.3 % Net income 828 1,099 950 1,098 1,318 4,767 2,053 4,776 Diluted earnings per share 1.29 1.71 1.48 1.70 2.06 7.30 3.20 7.32 Operating revenue 13,435 11,439 12,292 11,384 50,582 47,007 45,605 46,718 Total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) (cents) 22.58 17.47 20.66 17.39 21.69 17.07 19.55 16.97 Operating expense 11,965 10,040 10,871 9,961 46,921 40,389 42,039 40,082 Non-fuel cost



7,821 7,590



30,024 29,962 Cost per available seat mile (CASM) (cents) 20.11 15.34 13.14 11.59 20.12 14.67 12.87 10.88 Fuel expense 2,849 2,012 2,778 1,983 11,482 8,519 11,453 8,477 Average fuel price per gallon 3.28 2.01 3.20 1.99 3.36 2.02 3.36 2.01 Operating cash flow 1,189 969 1,211 837 6,364 8,425 6,210 8,476 Capital expenditures 2,200 1,072 2,113 954 6,366 4,936 6,008 5,306 Total debt and finance lease obligations 23,030 11,160



23,030 11,160



Adjusted net debt



22,303 10,489



22,303 10,489

DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





Year Ended





December 31,





December 31,



(in millions, except per share data) 2022 2019 $ Change % Change

2022 2019 $ Change % Change Operating Revenue:

















Passenger $ 10,889 $ 10,245 $ 644 6 %

$ 40,218 $ 42,277 $ (2,059) (5) % Cargo 248 187 61 33 %

1,050 753 297 39 % Other 2,298 1,007 1,291 NM

9,314 3,977 5,337 NM Total operating revenue 13,435 11,439 1,996 17 %

50,582 47,007 3,575 8 %



















Operating Expense:

















Salaries and related costs 3,071 3,046 25 1 %

11,902 11,601 301 3 % Aircraft fuel and related taxes 2,849 2,012 837 42 %

11,482 8,519 2,963 35 % Ancillary businesses and refinery 1,308 299 1,009 NM

5,756 1,245 4,511 NM Contracted services 920 742 178 24 %

3,345 2,942 403 14 % Landing fees and other rents 570 538 32 6 %

2,181 2,176 5 — % Depreciation and amortization 554 622 (68) (11) %

2,107 2,581 (474) (18) % Regional carrier expense 504 536 (32) (6) %

2,051 2,158 (107) (5) % Aircraft maintenance materials and outside repairs 508 417 91 22 %

1,982 1,751 231 13 % Passenger commissions and other selling expenses 507 542 (35) (6) %

1,891 2,211 (320) (14) % Passenger service 403 325 78 24 %

1,453 1,312 141 11 % Profit sharing 272 387 (115) (30) %

563 1,643 (1,080) (66) % Aircraft rent 128 105 23 22 %

508 423 85 20 % Restructuring charges (118) — (118) NM

(124) — (124) NM Other 489 469 20 4 %

1,824 1,827 (3) — % Total operating expense 11,965 10,040 1,925 19 %

46,921 40,389 6,532 16 %



















Operating Income 1,470 1,399 71 5 %

3,661 6,618 (2,957) (45) %



















Non-Operating Expense:

















Interest expense, net (238) (72) (166) NM

(1,029) (301) (728) NM Impairments and equity method results (12) (18) 6 (33) %

(20) (62) 42 (68) % Gain/(loss) on investments, net (170) 136 (306) NM

(783) 119 (902) NM Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — NM

(100) — (100) NM Pension and related benefit/(expense) 74 (17) 91 NM

292 (65) 357 NM Miscellaneous, net (4) (31) 27 (87) %

(107) (111) 4 (4) % Total non-operating expense, net (350) (2) (348) NM

(1,747) (420) (1,327) NM



















Income Before Income Taxes 1,120 1,397 (277) (20) %

1,914 6,198 (4,284) (69) %



















Income Tax Provision (292) (298) 6 (2) %

(596) (1,431) 835 (58) %



















Net Income $ 828 $ 1,099 $ (271) (25) %

$ 1,318 $ 4,767 $ (3,449) (72) %



















Basic Earnings Per Share $ 1.30 $ 1.71





$ 2.07 $ 7.32



Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.29 $ 1.71





$ 2.06 $ 7.30























Basic Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 638 642





638 651



Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 641 644





641 653





































DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Passenger Revenue (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





Year Ended





December 31,





December 31,



(in millions) 2022 2019 $ Change % Change

2022 2019 $ Change % Change Ticket - Main cabin $ 5,398 $ 5,169 $ 229 4 %

$ 20,397 $ 21,751 $ (1,354) (6) % Ticket - Premium products 4,223 3,753 470 13 %

15,230 15,157 73 — % Loyalty travel awards 825 726 99 14 %

2,898 2,900 (2) — % Travel-related services 443 597 (154) (26) %

1,694 2,469 (775) (31) % Total passenger revenue $ 10,889 $ 10,245 $ 644 6 %

$ 40,218 $ 42,277 $ (2,059) (5) %



























































DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Other Revenue (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended





Year Ended





December 31,





December 31,



(in millions) 2022 2019 $ Change % Change

2022 2019 $ Change % Change Refinery $ 1,142 $ 2 $ 1,140 NM

$ 4,977 $ 97 $ 4,880 NM Loyalty program 720 519 201 39 %

2,597 1,962 635 32 % Ancillary businesses 182 305 (123) (40) %

846 1,200 (354) (30) % Miscellaneous 254 181 73 40 %

894 718 176 25 % Total other revenue $ 2,298 $ 1,007 $ 1,291 NM

$ 9,314 $ 3,977 $ 5,337 NM





















DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Total Revenue (Unaudited)























Increase (Decrease)







4Q22 vs 4Q19 Revenue

4Q22 ($M)

Change Unit Revenue Yield Capacity Domestic $ 8,162

7 % 16 % 15 % (8) % Atlantic

1,540

17 % 9 % 14 % 8 % Latin America

805

15 % 27 % 24 % (9) % Pacific

382

(35) % 32 % 42 % (50) % Total Passenger $ 10,889

6 % 17 % 18 % (9) % Cargo Revenue

248

33 %





Other Revenue

2,298

NM





Total Revenue $ 13,435

17 % 29 %



Third Party Refinery Sales

(1,142)









Total Revenue, adjusted $ 12,292

8 % 19 %





















DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Statistical Summary (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





Year Ended





December 31,





December 31,





2022 2019 Change

2022 2019 Change Revenue passenger miles (millions) 50,476 56,028 (10) %

195,480 237,680 (18) % Available seat miles (millions) 59,506 65,468 (9) %

233,226 275,379 (15) % Passenger mile yield (cents) 21.57 18.29 18 %

20.57 17.79 16 % Passenger revenue per available seat mile (cents) 18.30 15.65 17 %

17.24 15.35 12 % Total revenue per available seat mile (cents) 22.58 17.47 29 %

21.69 17.07 27 % TRASM, adjusted - see Note A (cents) 20.66 17.39 19 %

19.55 16.97 15 % Cost per available seat mile (cents) 20.11 15.34 31 %

20.12 14.67 37 % CASM-Ex - see Note A (cents) 13.14 11.59 13 %

12.87 10.88 18 % Passenger load factor 85 % 86 % (1) pt

84 % 86 % (2) pts Fuel gallons consumed (millions) 869 999 (13) %

3,412 4,214 (19) % Average price per fuel gallon $ 3.28 $ 2.01 63 %

$ 3.36 $ 2.02 66 % Average price per fuel gallon, adjusted - see Note A $ 3.20 $ 1.99 61 %

$ 3.36 $ 2.01 67 %

DELTA AIR LINES, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



December 31,

(in millions) 2022 2019

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:





Net income $ 828 $ 1,099

Depreciation and amortization 554 622

Changes in air traffic liability (837) (647)

Changes in balance sheet and other, net 644 (105)

Net cash provided by operating activities 1,189 969









Cash Flows From Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions:





Flight equipment, including advance payments (1,643) (570)

Ground property and equipment, including technology (557) (502)

Purchase of short-term investments (2,129) —

Redemption of short-term investments 221 —

Purchase of equity investments (717) —

Other, net 89 293

Net cash used in investing activities (4,736) (779)









Cash Flows From Financing Activities:





Payments on debt and finance lease obligations (285) (516)

Repurchase of common stock — (225)

Proceeds from long-term obligations — 1,557

Cash dividends — (259)

Fuel card obligation — 297

Other, net (20) (12)

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (305) 842









Net (Decrease)/Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Equivalents (3,852) 1,032

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,325 2,698

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,473 $ 3,730









The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets to the total of the same such amounts shown above:











Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,266 $ 2,882

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other 138 212

Other assets:





Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets 69 636

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 3,473 $ 3,730





















DELTA AIR LINES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)













December 31,

December 31, (in millions) 2022

2021 ASSETS Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,266

$ 7,933

Short-term investments 3,268

3,386

Accounts receivable, net 3,176

2,404

Fuel inventory, expendable parts and supplies inventories, net 1,424

1,098

Prepaid expenses and other 1,877

1,119

Total current assets 13,011

15,940









Property and Equipment, Net:







Property and equipment, net 33,109

28,749









Other Assets:







Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,036

7,237

Goodwill 9,753

9,753

Identifiable intangibles, net 5,992

6,001

Equity investments 2,128

1,712

Deferred income taxes, net 339

1,294

Other noncurrent assets 907

1,773

Total other assets 26,155

27,770 Total assets $ 72,275

$ 72,459









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities:







Current maturities of debt and finance leases $ 2,359

$ 1,782

Current maturities of operating leases 714

703

Air traffic liability 8,160

6,228

Accounts payable 5,106

4,240

Accrued salaries and related benefits 3,288

2,457

Loyalty program deferred revenue 3,434

2,710

Fuel card obligation 1,100

1,100

Other accrued liabilities 1,780

1,746

Total current liabilities 25,941

20,966









Noncurrent Liabilities:







Debt and finance leases 20,671

25,138

Noncurrent air traffic liability 100

130

Pension, postretirement and related benefits 3,843

6,035

Loyalty program deferred revenue 4,448

4,849

Noncurrent operating leases 6,866

7,056

Other noncurrent liabilities 3,950

4,398

Total noncurrent liabilities 39,878

47,606









Commitments and Contingencies















Stockholders' Equity: 6,456

3,887 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 72,275

$ 72,459

Note A: The following tables show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. The reasons Delta uses these measures are described below. Reconciliations may not calculate due to rounding.

Delta sometimes uses information ("non-GAAP financial measures") that is derived from the Consolidated Financial Statements, but that is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). Under the Securities and Exchange Commission rules, non-GAAP financial measures may be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to GAAP results. The tables below show reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward Looking Projections. Delta is not able to reconcile forward looking non-GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort because the adjusting items such as those used in the reconciliations below will not be known until the end of the period and could be significant.

Adjustments. These reconciliations include certain adjustments to GAAP measures, that are directly related to the impact of COVID-19 and our response. These adjustments are made to provide comparability between the reported periods, if applicable, as indicated below:

Restructuring charges. During 2020, we recorded restructuring charges for items such as fleet impairments and voluntary early retirement and separation programs following strategic business decisions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the December quarter 2022 and year ended December 2022, we recognized $118 million and $124 million, respectively, of net adjustments to certain of those restructuring charges, representing changes in our estimates.

Loss on extinguishment of debt. This adjustment relates to early termination of a portion of our debt.

We also regularly adjust certain GAAP measures for the following items, if applicable, for the reasons indicated below:

Third-party refinery sales. Refinery sales to third parties, and related expenses, are not related to our airline segment. Excluding these sales therefore provides a more meaningful comparison of our airline operations to the rest of the airline industry.

Delta Private Jets adjustment. Because we combined Delta Private Jets with Wheels Up in January 2020, we have excluded the impact of Delta Private Jets from 2019 results for comparability.

MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges. Mark-to-market ("MTM") adjustments are defined as fair value changes recorded in periods other than the settlement period. Such fair value changes are not necessarily indicative of the actual settlement value of the underlying hedge in the contract settlement period, and therefore we remove this impact to allow investors to better understand and analyze our core performance. Settlements represent cash received or paid on hedge contracts settled during the applicable period.

MTM adjustments on investments. Unrealized gains/losses result from our equity investments that are accounted for at fair value in non-operating expense. The gains/losses are driven by changes in stock prices, foreign currency fluctuations and other valuation techniques for investments in companies without publicly-traded shares. Adjusting for these gains/losses allows investors to better understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.

Equity investment MTM adjustments. We adjust for our proportionate share of our equity method investee, Virgin Atlantic's, hedge portfolio MTM adjustments (recorded in non-operating expense) to allow investors to understand and analyze our core operational performance in the periods shown.

Aircraft fuel and related taxes. The volatility in fuel prices impacts the comparability of year-over-year financial performance. The adjustment for aircraft fuel and related taxes allows investors to better understand and analyze our non-fuel costs and year-over-year financial performance.

Profit sharing. We adjust for profit sharing because this adjustment allows investors to better understand and analyze our recurring cost performance and provides a more meaningful comparison of our core operating costs to the airline industry.

Operating Revenue, adjusted and Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile ("TRASM"), adjusted





Three Months Ended

4Q22 vs 4Q19 % Change (in millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019

Operating revenue $ 13,435 $ 11,439 $ 10,472



Adjusted for:









Third-party refinery sales (1,142) (2) (48)



Delta Private Jets adjustment — (53) (43)



Operating revenue, adjusted $ 12,292 $ 11,384 $ 10,381

8 %

















Year Ended

FY22 vs FY19 % Change (in millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2019

Operating revenue $ 50,582 $ 29,899 $ 47,007



Adjusted for:









Third-party refinery sales (4,977) (3,229) (97)



Delta Private Jets adjustment — — (192)



Operating revenue, adjusted $ 45,605 $ 26,670 $ 46,718

(2) %













































Three Months Ended



4Q22 vs 4Q19 % Change

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019



TRASM (cents) 22.58 17.47





Adjusted for:









Third-party refinery sales (1.92) —





Delta Private Jets adjustment — (0.08)





TRASM, adjusted 20.66 17.39



19 %

















Year Ended



FY22 vs FY19 % Change

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019



TRASM (cents) 21.69 17.07





Adjusted for:









Third-party refinery sales (2.13) (0.04)





Delta Private Jets adjustment — (0.07)





TRASM, adjusted 19.55 16.97



15 %

Operating Income, adjusted



Three Months Ended (in millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019 Operating Income $ 1,470 $ 1,399 Adjusted for:



Restructuring charges (118) — MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 70 22 Delta Private Jets adjustment — 2 Operating Income, adjusted $ 1,422 $ 1,423



Year Ended (in millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019 Operating Income $ 3,661 $ 6,618 Adjusted for:



Restructuring charges (124) — MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 29 14 Delta Private Jets adjustment — 3 Operating Income, adjusted $ 3,566 $ 6,636

Operating Margin, adjusted







Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019 Operating margin 10.9 % 12.2 % Adjusted for:



Restructuring charges (0.9) — MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 0.5 0.2 Third-party refinery sales 1.0 0.1 Operating margin, adjusted 11.6 % 12.5 %





Year Ended

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019 Operating margin 7.2 % 14.1 % Adjusted for:



Restructuring charges (0.2) — MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 0.1 — Third-party refinery sales 0.8 0.1 Operating margin, adjusted 7.8 % 14.2 %

Pre-Tax Income, Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share, adjusted











Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

Pre-Tax Income Net

Earnings (in millions, except per share data) Income Tax Income

Per Diluted Share GAAP $ 1,120 $ (292) $ 828

$ 1.29 Adjusted for:









Restructuring charges (118)







MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 70







MTM adjustments on investments 170







Non-GAAP $ 1,242 $ (292) $ 950

$ 1.48

























Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

Pre-Tax Income Net

Earnings (in millions, except per share data) Income Tax Income

Per Diluted Share GAAP $ 1,397 $ (298) $ 1,099

$ 1.71 Adjusted for:









MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 22







Equity investment MTM adjustments (1)







MTM adjustments on investments (3)







Delta Private Jets adjustment 2







Non-GAAP $ 1,417 $ (319) $ 1,098

$ 1.70



























Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2022

Pre-Tax Income Net

Earnings (in millions, except per share data) Income Tax Income

Per Diluted Share GAAP $ 1,914 $ (596) $ 1,318

$ 2.06 Adjusted for:









Restructuring charges (124)







MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 29







Loss on extinguishment of debt 100







MTM adjustments on investments 784







Non-GAAP $ 2,703 $ (650) $ 2,053

$ 3.20













Year Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

Pre-Tax Income Net

Earnings (in millions, except per share data) Income Tax Income

Per Diluted Share GAAP $ 6,198 $ (1,431) $ 4,767

$ 7.30 Adjusted for:









MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 14







Equity investment MTM adjustments (14)







MTM adjustments on investments 13







Delta Private Jets adjustment 3







Non-GAAP $ 6,214 $ (1,438) $ 4,776

$ 7.32

Pre-Tax Margin, adjusted





Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019 Pre-tax margin 8.3 % 12.2 % Adjusted for:



Restructuring charges (0.9) — MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 0.5 0.2 MTM adjustments on investments 1.3 — Third-party refinery sales 0.9 0.1 Pre-tax margin, adjusted 10.1 % 12.4 %



















Year Ended

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019 Pre-tax margin 3.8 % 13.2 % Adjusted for:



Restructuring charges (0.2) — Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.2 — MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges 0.1 — MTM adjustments on investments 1.5 — Third-party refinery sales 0.6 0.1 Pre-tax margin, adjusted 5.9 % 13.3 %

Operating Cash Flow, adjusted. We present operating cash flow, adjusted because management believes adjusting for the following item provides a more meaningful measure for investors:

Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in our GAAP operating activities. We have adjusted for these items, which were primarily funded by cash restricted for airport construction, to provide investors a better understanding of the company's operating cash flow that are core to our operations in the periods shown.









Three Months Ended (in millions)



December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,189 $ 969 Adjustments:





Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other

22 (133) Net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted

$ 1,211 $ 837































Year Ended (in millions)



December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 6,364 $ 8,425 Adjustments:





Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other

(154) 52 Net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted

$ 6,210 $ 8,476

Free Cash Flow. We present free cash flow because management believes this metric is helpful to investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate cash that is available for use for debt service or general corporate initiatives. Free cash flow is also used internally as a component of our 2022 incentive compensation program. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities and net cash from investing activities, adjusted for (i) net redemptions of short-term investments, (ii) strategic investments and related, (iii) net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other and (iv) financed aircraft acquisitions. These adjustments are made for the following reasons:

Net redemptions of short-term investments. Net redemptions of short-term investments represent the net purchase and sale activity of investments and marketable securities in the period, including gains and losses. We adjust for this activity to provide investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow generated by our operations.

Strategic investments and related. Cash flows related to our investments in and related transactions with other airlines are included in our GAAP investing activities. We adjust for this activity because it provides a more meaningful comparison to our airline industry peers.

Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in our GAAP operating activities and capital expenditures. We have adjusted for these items, which were primarily funded by cash restricted for airport construction, to provide investors a better understanding of the company's free cash flow and capital expenditures that are core to our operations in the periods shown.

Financed aircraft acquisitions. This adjustment reflects aircraft deliveries that are leased as capital expenditures. The adjustment is based on their original contractual purchase price or an estimate of the aircraft's fair value and provides a more meaningful view of our investing activities.









Year Ended (in millions)



December 31, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 6,364 Net cash used in investing activities

(6,924) Adjusted for:



Net redemptions of short-term investments

(100) Strategic investments and related

701 Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects and other

409 Financed aircraft acquisitions

(206) Free cash flow

$ 244











Adjusted Net Debt. Delta uses adjusted total debt, including aircraft rent, in addition to adjusted debt and finance leases, to present estimated financial obligations. Delta reduces adjusted total debt by cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, and LGA restricted cash, resulting in adjusted net debt, to present the amount of assets needed to satisfy the debt. Management believes this metric is helpful to investors in assessing the company's overall debt profile.









(in millions)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019 Debt and finance lease obligations

$ 23,030 $ 11,160 Plus: sale-leaseback financing liabilities

2,180 — Plus: unamortized discount/(premium) and debt issue cost, net and other

138 (115) Adjusted debt and finance lease obligations

$ 25,349 $ 11,044 Plus: 7x last twelve months' aircraft rent

3,558 2,963 Adjusted total debt

$ 28,906 $ 14,007 Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments

(6,534) (2,882) Less: LGA restricted cash

(69) (636) Adjusted net debt

$ 22,303 $ 10,489









Adjusted Non-Fuel Cost and Non-Fuel Unit Cost or Cost per Available Seat Mile, ("CASM-Ex")





















Three Months Ended





4Q22 vs 4Q19 % Change (in millions)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019





Operating Expense $ 11,965 $ 10,040







Adjusted for:











Restructuring charges 118 —







Aircraft fuel and related taxes (2,849) (2,012)







Third-party refinery sales (1,142) (2)







Profit sharing (272) (387)







Delta Private Jets adjustment — (49)







Non-Fuel Cost $ 7,821 $ 7,590





3 %























Year Ended





FY22 vs FY19 % Change (in millions)

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019





Operating Expense $ 46,921 $ 40,389







Adjusted for:











Restructuring charges 124 —







Aircraft fuel and related taxes (11,482) (8,519)







Third-party refinery sales (4,977) (97)







Profit sharing (563) (1,643)







Delta Private Jets adjustment — (168)







Non-Fuel Cost $ 30,024 $ 29,962





— %























Three Months Ended

4Q22 vs 4Q19 % Change





December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019

CASM (cents) 20.11 19.87 15.34 13.85



Adjusted for:











Restructuring charges 0.20 — — —



Aircraft fuel and related taxes (4.78) (5.26) (3.08) (2.96)



Third-party refinery sales (1.92) (1.80) — (0.01)



Profit sharing (0.46) (0.38) (0.59) (0.68)



Delta Private Jets adjustment — — (0.07) (0.05)



CASM-Ex 13.14 12.43 11.59 10.15

13 %























Year Ended





FY22 vs FY19 % Change





December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019





CASM (cents) 20.12 14.67







Adjusted for:











Restructuring charges 0.05 —







Aircraft fuel and related taxes (4.92) (3.10)







Third-party refinery sales (2.13) (0.04)







Profit sharing (0.24) (0.60)







Delta Private Jets adjustment — (0.06)







CASM-Ex 12.87 10.88





18 %

































Operating Expense, adjusted









Three Months Ended (in millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019 Operating expense $ 11,965 $ 10,040 Adjusted for:



Restructuring charges 118 — MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (70) (22) Third-party refinery sales (1,142) (2) Delta Private Jets adjustment — (55) Operating expense, adjusted $ 10,871 $ 9,961









Year Ended (in millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019 Operating expense $ 46,921 $ 40,389 Adjusted for:



Restructuring charges 124 — MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (29) (14) Third-party refinery sales (4,977) (97) Delta Private Jets adjustment — (196) Operating expense, adjusted $ 42,039 $ 40,082







Total fuel expense, adjusted and Average fuel price per gallon, adjusted





















Average Price Per Gallon



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31, (in millions, except per gallon data) 2022 2019

2022 2019 Total fuel expense $ 2,849 $ 2,012

$ 3.28 $ 2.01 Adjusted for:









MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (70) (22)

(0.08) (0.02) Delta Private Jets adjustment — (6)

— (0.01) Total fuel expense, adjusted $ 2,778 $ 1,983

$ 3.20 $ 1.99















































Average Price Per Gallon



Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31, (in millions, except per gallon data) 2022 2019

2022 2019 Total fuel expense $ 11,482 $ 8,519

$ 3.36 $ 2.02 Adjusted for:









MTM adjustments and settlements on hedges (29) (14)

(0.01) — Delta Private Jets adjustment — (28)

— (0.01) Total fuel expense, adjusted $ 11,453 $ 8,477

$ 3.36 $ 2.01

Gross Capital Expenditures. We adjust capital expenditures for the following items to determine gross capital expenditures for the reasons described below:

Financed aircraft acquisitions. This adjusts capital expenditures to reflect aircraft deliveries that are leased as capital expenditures. The adjustment is based on their original contractual purchase price or an estimate of the aircraft's fair value and provides a more meaningful view of our investing activities.

Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects. Cash flows related to certain airport construction projects are included in capital expenditures. We have adjusted for these items because management believes investors should be informed that a portion of these capital expenditures from airport construction projects are either funded with restricted cash specific to these projects or reimbursed by a third party.





Three Months Ended (in millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019 Flight equipment, including advance payments $ 1,643 $ 570 Ground property and equipment, including technology 557 502 Adjusted for:



Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects (87) (118) Gross capital expenditures $ 2,113 $ 954













Year Ended (in millions) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2019 Flight equipment, including advance payments $ 4,495 $ 3,344 Ground property and equipment, including technology 1,871 1,592 Adjusted for:



Financed aircraft acquisitions 206 818 Net cash flows related to certain airport construction projects (564) (448) Gross capital expenditures $ 6,008 $ 5,306









