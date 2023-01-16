BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN SELMER, TENN.

At 103 S.Y. Square

SELMER, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy, which has more than 100 outpatient clinics in Tennessee, opened its newest one today at 103 S.Y. Square.

The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To make an appointment, call 731-982-1102 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director E. Cade Hood earned a bachelor's degree in kinesiology (with a specialty in clinical exercise physiology) from Mississippi State University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Hood has advanced certification in dry needling. He has a special interest in manual techniques and in upper cervical, facial, headache and TMJ issues.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

