InventHelp Inventor Develops a New Law Enforcement/Security Glove (CNC-341)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to help soldiers keep all their limbs during war," said an inventor from Rock Hill, S.C., "so I invented the SECURITY GLOVE."

The invention protects the wearer from stabs and related types of injuries when attempting to restrain a suspect, prisoner, etc. and helps limit injuries associated with bullet impacts in this area. It helps improve dexterity and flexibility while providing protection. The gloves give a sense of security and are convenient, efficient and effective.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-341, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

