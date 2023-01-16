IRS Free File Now Open for 2023-The Free File Alliance Offers Taxpayers Free Industry-Leading Tax Software

Taxpayers can e-file their federal tax returns earlier than the official opening

of the tax filing season at www.IRS.gov/FreeFile

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taxpayers can get a head start on preparing their tax returns as Free federal tax preparation and e-filing software is now available at www.IRS.gov/FreeFile to all Americans with a 2022 adjusted gross income (AGI) of $73,000 or less. Powered by The Free File Alliance, a coalition of 7 industry-leading tax software companies partnered with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Free File program gives eligible taxpayers free access to the industry's most innovative and secure tax software in order to easily prepare and e-file their federal tax returns.

Free File members for tax season 2023 are: 1040Now, Inc.; ezTaxReturn.com (English and Spanish); FileYourTaxes.com; FreeTaxUSA; On-Line Taxes, Inc.; TaxAct; and TaxSlayer.

With the tax filing season not officially opening until January 23rd, eligible taxpayers can get a head start on their taxes by e-filing utilizing the Free File software. More than 70 percent of all taxpayers — approximately 100 million people — are eligible to use Free File, which is available now at www.IRS.gov/FreeFile. Taxpayers can visit www.IRS.gov/FreeFile to find free federal return options that match their situation.

Taxpayers can also use their smart phones or tablets to electronically prepare and file their federal and state tax returns through IRS Free File. Taxpayers may access the products using mobile devices in two ways: (1) Use the IRS2Go app, which has a link to the Free File Software Lookup Tool or (2) use the device's browser to go to www.IRS.gov/freefile. The IRS2Go app is available for Android and iOS devices.

"If your income is $73,000 or less, Free File is there to take the guesswork out of doing your federal tax returns," said Tim Hugo, Executive Director of the Free File Alliance. "Our software offers step-by-step help to get your federal taxes done quickly, safely, securely and at absolutely no cost. In addition, active-duty military personnel with incomes of $73,000 or less may use Free File software product offered by our tax preparation companies without regard to criteria."

The Free File Alliance and its members continue to make a priority the protection of taxpayers' personal information through its participation in the Security Summit Initiative. The Alliance and its members, along with the IRS, state tax agencies and others in the tax industry, are active participants in the Security Summit Initiative in order to provide additional identity theft safeguards for tax filing. To learn more about the Security Awareness campaign, visit the IRS webpage at: Taxes, Security, Together.

Hugo continued, "The Free File program has provided over 68 million returns valued at an estimated $2 billion in free tax software over the last 21 years, and we hope to see even more taxpayers take advantage of the service in 2023. IRS.gov/Free File is the one place where taxpayers can choose from a variety of the industry's most innovative and secure tax software options."

Starting January 23, basic federal e-filing services, called Free File Fillable Forms, will also be available regardless of income level. Free File Fillable Forms allows taxpayers who are familiar with tax law and need no preparation assistance to complete and file their federal income tax electronically.

By making industry-leading tax software available at no cost, Free File has introduced millions of Americans, many of whom could not otherwise afford tax software, to the efficiency and ease of e-filing. The program has continually advanced the IRS' e-filing initiative, while meeting a critical need for affordable, quality tax software options. Responding to a 2022 survey, over 97 percent of users said they would use the Free File program again.

Remember, the best way to access Free File and its free federal tax return preparation options is by visiting IRS.gov/FreeFile.

About the Free File Alliance

The Free File Alliance, a coalition of 7 industry-leading tax software companies, has partnered with the IRS since 2003 to help low and middle-income Americans prepare, complete and e-file their federal tax returns online. The Free File Alliance is committed to giving 70 percent of taxpayers free access to the industry's top online tax preparation software. Over 68 million returns have been filed through Free File since its inception. For more information, visit www.freefilealliance.org.

