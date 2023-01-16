NEXT WEEK: School Choice Week in Illinois Brings Hope, and Support to Families

Illinois celebrates educational options and quality education during annual School Choice Week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 987 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Illinois have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. Illinois has fairly flexible open enrollment laws for families wishing to choose another traditional public school in their district. The state also has many public charter and public magnet schools. Illinois offers tax deductions for most students in private or home schools, and state-run scholarships for students under a certain income level. The state does not, however, offer a full-time, statewide online public school option, unlike a majority of U.S. states.

"Illinois parents have educational options and we want to make sure every parent has the information and opportunity to explore them this January," said Krissia Campos Spivey, project director of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares at the National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

To download a guide to Illinois school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/illinois.

Local celebrants are available to discuss their plans with reporters upon request.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

