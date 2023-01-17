Commonwealth Dermatology Is First in Massachusetts to Offer Non-Surgical Treatment for Common Skin Cancers

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced non-surgical technology for the treatment of common skin cancers, today announced the availability of the technology in Massachusetts. That state's first installation is at Commonwealth Dermatology in Worcester, where the announcement was made today.

Image-Guided SRT is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinomas) that uses ultrasound imaging to help clinicians direct low-level X-ray energy to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells. A study published in the peer-reviewed journal Oncology and Therapy showed that Image-Guided SRT produces a 99.3 percent cure rate, making it just as effective as traditional surgical treatment of skin cancer.

Sabrina Waqar, D.O., founder of Commonwealth Dermatology, noted, "Nonmelanoma skin cancer is all too common in Massachusetts, affecting some 65,000 individuals annually. Sun exposure is the primary cause and year-round sun effects are cumulative over one's lifetime, so those who spend a lot of time outdoors plus seniors, those with light skin, users of tanning beds and people with family histories of skin cancer are especially susceptible. We'll continue to offer Mohs surgery, but now we are providing patients a non-surgical option, with no bleeding, pain, surgical scarring or need for reconstructive surgery. Image-Guided SRT is the new standard of care and we are proud to be the first in Massachusetts to offer it."

Joining Dr. Waqar at the announcement was Worcester District 2 City Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson, who said, "I'm thrilled to see Commonwealth Dermatology offer Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy by SkinCure Oncology here in the heart of the Commonwealth. We are on the front lines of so many healthcare advancements here in Worcester, and I'm so proud that Commonwealth Dermatology will be the first location in the State to offer this life-saving treatment."

"We are delighted to partner with Commonwealth Dermatology to offer a highly effective, non-surgical treatment option for their patients," said Kerwin Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of SkinCure Oncology, the company which brought the technology to the state. "Patients everywhere should have the option of curing their nonmelanoma skin cancer without surgery."

