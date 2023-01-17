eVisit Board of Directors Appoints Sachin Agrawal as Chief Executive Officer, Bret Larsen as Executive Chairman of the Board

Agrawal has nearly two decades of experience leading successful healthcare technology companies

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit announced today the appointment of Sachin Agrawal as its new Chief Executive Officer and the appointment of Bret Larsen as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Agrawal has nearly two decades of experience leading successful healthcare technology companies. Since joining eVisit as its President in June 2022, Agrawal has revamped eVisit's Go-To-Market Strategy, reprioritizing initiatives to maximize virtual care's impact and strengthen the go-to-market team with new sales and marketing leaders with decades of healthcare IT experience. In addition, Agrawal has initiated meaningful conversations with key healthcare stakeholders and thought leaders, reinforcing eVisit's understanding of the market's evolving needs as virtual care strategies become more focused on access, safety, and quality post-pandemic.

Agrawal succeeds Bret Larsen, who will remain a close partner to Agrawal and be involved in the company's operations as the Board's Executive Chairman. Larsen co-founded eVisit in 2014 to simplify healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere. eVisit serves health systems and other healthcare delivery organizations as the industry-leading platform for virtual care delivery with innovations in virtual triage, care navigation, delivery, integration, and engagement.

Under Larsen's tenure as CEO, eVisit has raised over $75 million in venture funding from leading institutional investors such as Goldman Sachs and partnered with leading innovative health systems, all of which have deployed eVisit's platform across their entire ambulatory footprint. eVisit was recognized as the solo Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021 report.

"I've had the honor of working with Sachin and watching him operate in the President role," Larsen said. "He is exactly what eVisit needs to align our core capabilities with the needs of health systems, their clinicians, and ultimately the patients they serve. The change Sachin is driving has positively impacted eVisit's team and customers, and will continue to accelerate with him serving as our CEO."

Agrawal is committed to eVisit's mission of simplifying healthcare delivery to everyone, everywhere. "We're emerging from the early throes of the pandemic with a clear understanding that health systems need to take ownership of their virtual care experience for the benefit of clinicians and patients, and thus need a dedicated operating platform to accomplish their goals," said Agrawal. "eVisit is well-positioned to help health systems execute their virtual care strategies in order to meet their revenue, operational, and quality and safety goals. I'm thankful for the confidence that Bret, Goldman Sachs, and our other investors have placed in me to lead the next chapter of our business."

Chase Williams, Growth Equity Investor at Goldman Sachs and Board Member at eVisit, joined the eVisit board in late 2021 after the completion of a $45 million Series B round led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Williams has worked closely with both Larsen and Agrawal. "The board recognizes Bret's significant contribution in co-founding and growing eVisit," Williams said. "We're thrilled to have him move into the Executive Chairman role, where he will continue to work with large strategic and prospective customers and help drive the culture of eVisit. We are equally thrilled to have Sachin leading eVisit as the company's new CEO. He brings deep industry and operational expertise and a strong vision for the future of virtual care and eVisit."

eVisit is a virtual care operating platform built for health systems and large multi-specialty medical groups. The platform works seamlessly across service lines and departments, offering configurable workflows, virtual triage, integration, translation services, reporting, video visits, and asynchronous care functionality with deep EHR integration. eVisit supports the clinical team to work at the top of their license, improves patient and provider satisfaction, and helps the health system achieve revenue targets and operational, quality, and safety goals. Based in Phoenix, Ariz., eVisit is trusted by leading innovative health systems including Banner Health and Texas Health Resources. For more information, visit evisit.com.

Bringing together traditional and alternative investments, Goldman Sachs Asset Management provides clients around the world with a dedicated partnership and focus on long-term performance. As the primary investing area within Goldman Sachs, we deliver investment and advisory services for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals, drawing from our deeply connected global network and tailored expert insights, across every region and market—overseeing more than $2 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide as of September 30, 2022. Driven by a passion for our clients' performance, we seek to build long-term relationships based on conviction, sustainable outcomes, and shared success over time. Goldman Sachs Asset Management invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. Since 2003 the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management comprising more than 75 individuals has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. We focus exclusively on investments in growth stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare. Follow us on LinkedIn .

