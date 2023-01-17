Evolve Media Announces Momtastic Relaunch With New Focus On Family Entertainment

Evolve's mom-centric brand embraces emerging internet trends and helps moms connect with their children and teens through the media they consume.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evolve Media LLC, a passion-based publisher of some of the most influential internet brands since 1996, has announced the debut of the all-new Momtastic.

The Momtastic relaunch includes the introduction of an all-new Managing Editor, a refreshed look, a powerful new CMS, and a revitalized content category lineup that better reflects the daily lives of today's trendy mothers.

Momtastic Puts Pop Culture, Apps, Gaming & Entertainment At The Forefront

The new Momtastic helps moms and families navigate today's constantly changing media landscape – from what kids are watching or playing to helping moms save money while shopping online. Momtastic also tackles tough topics trending across social media, internet safety, and much more.

Developed by new Managing Editor Jessica Lieb, Momtastic-exclusive Parent Guides provide moms (and dads) with an abbreviated review of popular entertainment content and video games, allowing parents to better understand what their children and teens are most interested in.

"The new focus of Momtastic is to help parents navigate the growing number of media and entertainment options available to their children," said Jessica Lieb, Managing Editor for Momtastic. "Momtastic now provides parents with the tools they need to make educated decisions about social media, apps, movies, streaming, video games, and parenting in a digital world.."

Relaunched Content Category To Better Align With Evolve Media Brands

"The Momtastic relaunch and refined category shift were designed for strategic alignment with other premium entertainment-focused Evolve Media publishing brands, ComingSoon, SuperHeroHype, and GameRevolution," explained Anthony Severino, VP of Content & Operations at Evolve Media LLC.

Each Evolve Media brand has recently been relaunched as part of an ongoing partnership with the leading web engineering firm, XWP. Evolve Media-owned and operated websites will feature an updated CMS for ultra-fast content delivery and an enhanced front-end designed for user-friendliness.

"Evolve Media is building significant momentum with each new website relaunch and product update," Todd Jacobs, Director of Content & Operations at Evolve Media, LLC added. "Initial performance increases and feedback from our audience and content teams have been overwhelmingly positive."

For more information, please visit Momtastic.com .

About Evolve Media LLC

Evolve Media LLC is a passion-based publisher established in 1996. As a pioneer in web publishing, Evolve Media-owned and operated websites represent the largest and longest-standing communities in the world. Beyond publishing, Evolve Media LLC's partnership services have led to award-winning experiences built for globally recognized brands.

About Momtastic

Momtastic is a complete parent's guide to media and entertainment, guiding each generation of moms through important cultural changes in family values since 2010.

