FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGE COMPANY SO GOOD SO YOU LAUNCHES CALM SHOT EXCLUSIVE TO TARGET

Magnesium and L-Theanine Star in the New Kiwi Melon Flavored Shot

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis-based functional beverage company and the nation's top producer of immune-boosting probiotic juice shots, So Good So You , has launched its newest shot, CALM, exclusively and immediately available at Target. Meant to promote a sense of serenity at the top of the year, as consumers remain focused on holistic health and strengthening the mind-body connection, So Good So You crafted CALM with soothing ingredients such as magnesium. L-Theanine, an organic amino acid extract from green tea, and vitamin B6. This comforting shot aims to bring you back to calm at any time of the day.

So Good So You CALM Shot. Photo Courtesy: So Good So You (PRNewswire)

"So Good So You was started because we believe that there's many different ways to feel (so) good, and health isn't just physical." said Rita Katona, So Good So You co-founder and executive chair. "The world is becoming more aware of the importance of mental health as a critical piece of one's well being. We created Calm with Magnesium, L-theanine, and Vitamin B6 as a way to remind you to make time for those feel-good moments that relax and calm your body and mind"

Meant to be taken daily to support a healthy immune and digestive system, So Good So You's CALM shot can be taken when you need some extra help winding down, in the evening after a stressful workday, early morning to get your day off to a zen start or when you just want to bring the spa to your home. As always, the Kiwi Melon juice shot is organic, cold-pressed, non-GMO, crafted with no preservatives and features 1 Billion CFUs of probiotics. All real ingredients, deliciously blended to make this daily habit one that's enjoyable.

So Good So You has seen a skyrocketing 165% growth year over year, reaching over 12,000 stores today with single and multi-packs available for purchase. The company is the functional juice shot leader in the produce section with its good-for-you and delicious juice shots for customers looking for convenient, targeted and immunity-boosting healthy solutions. Shop Calm now exclusively at Target alongside bestsellers Immunity Ginger, Detox Pineapple Orange, Energy Mango Spinach, Beauty, Happy, and more.

Link to Download Hi-Res Images : https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/yzd9tchb1xfohjur1x7zd/h?dl=0&rlkey=p15lpw8i0d448rwbwt2hwgeh9

About So Good So You

So Good So You is the number one premium brand in the emerging functional shot category, and is ranked in the top 20 percent of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. The brand uses only certified organic and non-GMO-verified ingredients in its cold-pressed functional beverages, made at its renewable energy-powered production facility in Minneapolis. The woman-owned, WBENC-certified company was founded on the core concept that the products it creates and the materials it buys and uses are a direct connection to a larger community and purpose: So Good So You is a community of passionate humans driven to make a difference, and it believes collectively, we all can make a positive impact on the body and planet. So Good So You shots are available in 50 states, at more than 12,000 stores, including Target, Publix, Sprouts, Albertsons, Whole Foods, Kroger and Safeway stores, and many others.

Rita Katona, Co-Founder and Executive Chair, So Good So You (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE So Good So You