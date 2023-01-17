Hexaware Recognized on Forbes Mexico's Best Employers 2022 List

ISELIN, N.J., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware has been named on the Forbes list of Mexico's Best Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on October 18th, 2022 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected Mexico's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 10,000 Mexican employees working full or part time. 400 employers were awarded. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Furthermore, the employees were asked questions about work related topics like working conditions, salary, potential for development, and company image regarding their current employer.

Based on the results of the study, Hexaware is ecstatic to be recognized on the Forbes list of Mexico's Best Employers 2022.

Miguel Herrera, Country Manager & Head of Competencies – Mexico, Hexaware Technologies said, "We are proud to be recognized as one of Mexico's Best Employers. We know that delivering meaningful impact for our customers begins with our people reaching their full potential. That's why we are fully committed to enabling them to thrive professionally and personally. We continuously strive to ensure that our employees feel supported, valued, and engaged, so that we can 'create smiles through great people and great technology,' in Mexico and everywhere else across the world where we do business."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 30,000 Hexawarians are driven by our purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their IT landscapes. We put people first in everything we do and seek to improve people's lives by collaborating with our stakeholders to build a better, more sustainable tomorrow.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/530945/Hexaware.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Hexaware Technologies Ltd