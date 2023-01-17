Texoma Local
Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2022 Distributions

Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced 2022 year-end tax reporting information.

Simon (PRNewsfoto/Simon)
Simon (PRNewsfoto/Simon)(PRNewswire)

Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock

CUSIP 828806109

Ticker Symbol:  SPG







% of


Record 3/10/22

Record 6/9/22

Record 9/9/22

Record 12/9/22


Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/31/22

Pmt 6/30/22

Pmt 9/30/22

Pmt 12/30/22

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.650000

$ 1.700000

$ 1.750000

$ 1.800000

$ 6.900000


Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.626882

$ 1.676181

$ 1.725481

$ 1.774780

$ 6.803324

98.6 %








Qualified Dividends

$ 0.016258

$ 0.016751

$ 0.017243

$ 0.017736

$ 0.067988


(included in







Taxable Ordinary Dividends)














Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)

$ 0.023118

$ 0.023819

$ 0.024519

$ 0.025220

$ 0.096676

1.4 %








Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.023118

$ 0.023819

$ 0.024519

$ 0.025220

$ 0.096676


(included in







Total Capital Gain Distribution)














Nondividend Distributions

$               -

$               -

$               -

$                   -

$             -









Section 199A Dividends (2)

$ 1.610624

$ 1.659430

$ 1.708238

$ 1.757044

$ 6.735336









Section 897 Capital Gain

$ 0.023118

$ 0.023819

$ 0.024519

$ 0.025220

$ 0.096676


Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP 828806885

Ticker Symbol:  SPGPrJ







% of


Record 3/17/22

Record 6/16/22

Record 9/16/22

Record 12/16/22


Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/31/22

Pmt 6/30/22

Pmt 9/30/22

Pmt 12/30/22

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 4.187500


Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.032207

$ 1.032207

$ 1.032207

$ 1.032207

$ 4.128828

98.6 %








Qualified Dividends

$ 0.010315

$ 0.010315

$ 0.010315

$ 0.010315

$ 0.041260


(included in







Taxable Ordinary Dividends)














Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.058672

1.4 %








Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.058672


(included in







Total Capital Gain Distribution)














Nondividend Distributions

$                 -

$                 -

$                 -

$                   -

$             -









Section 199A Dividends (2)

$ 1.021892

$ 1.021892

$ 1.021892

$ 1.021892

$ 4.087568









Section 897 Capital Gain

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.058672









(1)

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the
Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are
$0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of " applicable partnership interests."

(2)

Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible
taxpayers.

Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.

THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):

 X  

FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS


ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simon-property-group-announces-reporting-information-for-2022-distributions-301722709.html

SOURCE Simon

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.