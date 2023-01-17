Sony Electronics Announces Development of New 300mm F2.8 G Master OSS Telephoto Full-Frame E-mount Lens, Targeting to Launch in Early 2024

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sony Electronics announced the development of the long-awaited full-frame E-mount 300mm F2.8 G Master OSS Telephoto Lens, with a target launch date in early 2024.

Large-aperture super-telephoto lenses such as the FE 400mm F2.8 G Master™ OSS and FE 600mm F4 G Master™ OSS are highly acclaimed by sports and wildlife photographers around the world for their outstanding resolution and autofocus (AF) performance, as well as being remarkably lightweight. The new lens will feature the incredible high-resolution and spectacularly beautiful bokeh true to Sony's acclaimed line of flagship G Master™ series lenses, while also offering a far-reaching 300mm focal length and F2.8 large aperture. This combination will deliver a new elevated shooting experience for all professional sports, news and event photographers and videographers looking to capture decisive moments with higher image quality.

Sony will continue to expand its attractive lens line-up to meet the demands and maximize the creative possibilities for all types of creators, including professionals, and expand the possibilities of artistic expression.

Additional details and specifications on the new FE 300mm F2.8 G Master OSS Telephoto Lens will be released at a later date.

