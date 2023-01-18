Fluent by Cansortium Hosts Grand Opening of 29th Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Pensacola, Florida

Fluent Pensacola Broadens Access for Florida Medical Cannabis Patients; Company Also

Announces Plans to Open Up Three Additional Florida Retail Locations in First Half of 2023

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated, multi-state cannabis company operating under the Fluent ™ brand, announced the grand opening of its 29th medical cannabis dispensary in Florida and 32nd retail location nationwide, along with plans to open three additional store locations in Florida in the first half of 2023.



On January 20, 2023, Fluent will host its official grand opening of Fluent Pensacola , which will feature deep storewide discounts such as 50% off all Fluent products for the entire grand opening weekend[1]. The new 2,500 sq. ft. medical cannabis dispensary will carry Fluent's full house of brands, including: Smokiez edibles ; BLACK Line, MOODS and Fluent Care tinctures and vape cartridges ; raw cannabis flower and pre-rolls from Fluent Flower and Freedom Town Holdings ; and Fluent capsules , extracts and topicals . The store will also carry a wide selection of consumption devices such as approved vape batteries, along with daily rotating doorbusters and deals Monday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

With an emphasis on convenience for patients, Fluent Pensacola's online ordering platform makes shopping for medical cannabis smooth and easy. In addition to ordering through the website, medical patients can also place orders over the phone with the Fluent Pensacola staff. Patients on-the-go can bypass stepping into the store and utilize the dispensary's convenient drive-thru express pickup window for their medical cannabis orders.

The new medical cannabis dispensary is conveniently located in the Drummond Park neighborhood in northern Pensacola at 301 East Nine Mile Road and just blocks from The Home Depot and Walmart Supercenter off of Pensacola Boulevard. It is also well positioned near a bustling retail strip and multitude of restaurants, and sits across East Nine Mile Road from the Winn-Dixie grocery store.



"Our new Pensacola store, located on a major thoroughfare in the city, not only broadens patients' access to high-quality flower and medical cannabis products, but also delivers a first-class retail experience to customers and expands the number of Floridians we employ to more than 540," said Fluent Cannabis Care Director of Sales Victor Bindi. "Just a mile from Pensacola Boulevard, this location is in a quickly developing area of the city that provides easy access to a number of communities, and can service the needs of Escambia residents all the way from Ferry Pass to Century. With the fastest-gaining market share in Florida and plans to open three additional retail locations across the Sunshine State – including one additional location in south Pensacola on Chase Street – we will continue to prioritize our Florida strategy as we look to provide the best cannabis and service to more patients, create good-paying jobs in local communities and bring value to our investors."

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. The Company operates under the Fluent™ brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s Common Shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit www.getfluent.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this news release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the public documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

720-330-2829

investors@cansortiuminc.com

Media Contact:

Patrick Maddox

501-680-5220

Fluent@mattio.com

_______________________ 1 Some exclusions may apply.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cansortium Inc