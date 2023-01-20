Sterling Consolidated Posts 51% Sales Growth through September 2022

NEPTUNE, N.J., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Consolidated Corp. (OTC: STCC), a supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace, reported its results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022.
Key Highlights for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2022:
- Sales for the 9 months ended came in at $11,498,796, up 51% from 2021
- 3rd quarter sales were $4,728,018, up 79% from 2021
- 9-month net income came in at $100,837
Darren DeRosa, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling Consolidated, commented, "Our results in the third quarter demonstrate that we were able to overcome the challenges from the global supply chain issues. For the 9 months, we achieved increased sales while being challenged to meet demand. This achievement is due to the efforts of the entire organization. We have the strongest workforce in our company's history."
To be added to the Sterling Consolidated investor email list, please email Darren DeRosa at dderosa@sterlingseal.com.
About Sterling Consolidated Corp.
Currently serving more than 3,000 customers, Sterling Consolidated Corp., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Sterling Seal and Supply Inc., has been a leading supplier of hydraulic and pneumatic seals to the automotive and industrial marketplace for more than 50 years.
Forward-looking Statements
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
O-rings and rubber product sales
$
4,370,823
2,508,935
$
10,880,506
7,269,029
Freight services
357,195
132,041
618,290
370,186
Total revenues
4,728,018
$
2,640,976
11,498,796
7,639,215
Cost of sales
Cost of goods
3,768,974
1,670,126
8,838,253
5,199,353
Cost of services
335,767
163,088
668,119
460,913
Total cost of sales
4,104,741
1,833,214
9,506,372
5,660,266
Gross profit
623,277
807,762
1,992,424
1,978,949
Operating expenses
Sales and marketing
86,452
43,858
250,863
205,898
General and administrative
627,142
535,887
1,543,523
1,297,051
Total operating expenses
713,594
579,745
1,794,386
1,502,949
Operating (loss) income
(90,317)
228,017
198,038
476,000
Other income (expense)
Other
10,228
7,502
16,150
13,464
Gain on PPP loan forgiveness
—
—
—
326,100
Interest expense
(11,161)
(21,706)
(83,698)
(95,776)
Gain on sale of real estate
—
—
—
225,330
Total other income (expense)
(933)
(14,204)
(67,548)
469,118
Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes
(91,250)
213,813
130,490
945,118
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(19,279)
(17,693)
29,653
95,765
Net income (loss)
$
(71,971)
$
231,506
$
100,837
$
849,353
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:
Basic
$
(0.00)
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.02
Fully diluted
$
(0.00)
$
0.00
$
0.00
$
0.01
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
47,284,689
47,284,689
47,284,689
47,284,689
Fully diluted
57,584,689
57,584,689
57,584,689
57,584,689
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Sterling Consolidated Corp.