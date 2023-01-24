Element Resources to Build One of California's Largest Renewable Hydrogen Production Facilities in the City of Lancaster, CA

The Lancaster Clean Energy Center will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually and expand Lancaster's hydrogen leadership and capacity.

LANCASTER, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Resources today announced its plans to build and operate a major renewable hydrogen production facility in the City of Lancaster, further expanding the duo's relationship to build one of California's largest green hydrogen production facilities. The project, located within Lancaster's city limits, is less than 100 miles from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, and will supply end-users throughout the greater Los Angeles Region. Element Resources will produce 20,000 tons of renewable hydrogen annually through its first phase, which is one of the largest green hydrogen projects in the state. This facility will also be one of the anchor projects in the City of Lancaster's Eastside Overlay, which will be the site of the city's burgeoning clean energy portfolio.

"The City of Lancaster is excited to expand our partnership with Element Resources on the largest renewable green hydrogen production project in the U.S.," said R. Rex Parris, Mayor of the City of Lancaster. "Lancaster is building a robust hydrogen production capacity to enable regional decarbonization. We believe municipalities can lead the fight against climate change from the bottom up by unleashing businesses' innovative capacities by removing barriers to market."

Element Resources' CEO, Steve Meheen, stated, "We are pleased to be working with the City of Lancaster. They have a pro-active approach to energy transition that sets the stage for early operations of the Lancaster Clean Energy Center, which is strategically located with access to highway and rail transportation to key southern California markets. The opportunity with the City of Lancaster is nothing less than a World Class Green Energy Center serving the Western United States and perhaps reaching into Asian Markets as well; the welcome, cooperation, and collaboration from the City of Lancaster is outstanding."

The facility, which is targeted to begin commercial operations in early 2025, will use dedicated solar to power Element's electrolyzers to produce zero-emission, renewable hydrogen. The increased hydrogen production capacity will serve the growing demand for clean mobility fuels as well as clean energy for manufacturing. The project will create about 250 jobs during the construction phase, and 36 permanent jobs.

About Element Resources

Element Resources Inc. ( www.elementresources.com ) is a development company focused on production of 100% Green Hydrogen. Based in Houston, TX, Element supports its numerous California initiatives from its San Diego office. The company's key personnel have over 100 years' combined energy infrastructure development experience. Element also selectively invests in hydrogen-related technologies that enable production of zero carbon fuel, and it holds patents for large capacity, low-cost underground hydrogen storage, and advanced, lower-cost hydrogen electrolyzer catalysts.

For more information on this project or Element, please contact Element at: jcorboy@elementresources.com

About the City of Lancaster, CA

Lancaster is a diverse community of nearly 170,000, leading the future through science, technology, art, culture, and collaboration. Home to astronauts, rocket scientists, families, and innovative businesses large and small, we are leading the USA with innovation. Combined with spectacular landscapes and clean air, Lancaster has the confidence, expertise, spirit, and imagination to transform tomorrow. We are: Creating a better tomorrow.

The City of Lancaster, California, was the first United States city to embrace hydrogen power, earning the moniker of the "First Hydrogen City." The City has engaged in numerous formal partnerships and agreements to harness the potential of clean hydrogen. Lancaster is jumpstarting hydrogen adoption throughout the Antelope Valley and southern California.

Contacts:

Jim Corboy, Element Resources, Sr. VP, jcorboy@elementresources.com, T 303.601.3535

Jennifer Seguin, Manager - Communications, jseguin@cityoflancasterca.org, T 661.723.6081

