GLOBE LIFE INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globe Life Inc. (NYSE: GL) will release Fourth Quarter 2022 earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. At that time a copy of the Company's Q4 - 2022 earnings press release and any other financial and statistical information about the quarter will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Financial Reports and Other Financial Information. In conjunction with the Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release of Globe Life Inc. you are invited to listen to a conference call that will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10:30 am Eastern (9:30 am Central).

Globe Life (PRNewsfoto/Globe Life) (PRNewswire)

Fourth Quarter Conference Call

Thursday, February 2, 2023

10:30 a.m. (Eastern)

Listen live and as a replay at https://investors.globelifeinsurance.com/ under Calls and Meetings

or

Call-In Number:

1-786-697-3501

(Passcode: Globe Life Inc.)

Globe Life Inc. is a holding company specializing in life and supplemental health insurance for "middle income" Americans marketed through multiple distribution channels including direct to consumer, and exclusive and independent agencies.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globe Life Inc.