InventHelp Inventor Develops Padlock with Electronic Tamperproof Capabilities (RSM-118)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved padlock to prevent tampering and theft," said an inventor, from Corona, Calif., "so I invented the ALERT LOCK. My design can be used with storage units, sheds, garages, campers, bicycles, and other lockable devices."

The invention offers an improved padlock with electronic tamperproof capabilities. In doing so, it allows for remote monitoring. It also provides notification alerts. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a secure and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

