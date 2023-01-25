Leopard Imaging, Axonne, and Amphenol to Showcase Multi - Gigabit Automotive Ethernet Camera Development Module at DesignCon 2023

FREMONT, Calif. and SUNNYVALE, Calif. and WALLINGFORD, Conn., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc . (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in intelligent embedded camera design and manufacturing, is collaborating with Axonne Inc . (Axonne), a Silicon Valley semiconductor startup that specialized in the simplification of Automotive In-Vehicle Network, and Amphenol Corporation (Amphenol) , one of the world's largest manufacturers of electronic device components and a Fortune 500 company. The three companies will showcase the world's first multi-gigabit automotive ethernet camera development module at DesignCon 2023 during January 31st - February 2nd at Santa Clara Convention Center, California.

In the joint efforts, Axonne and Leopard Imaging work together on the first IEEE 802.3ch camera modules, and Amphenol provides the Ve-Net Multi-Gig high speed connectors and STP cable assemblies. The demo is powered by Axonne's Cyton™ PHY and the camera modules designed and manufactured by leopard Imaging. The Amphenol Ve-NET header will be on the camera module and the Ve-NET high-speed multi-gigabit Ethernet cable assembly will connect from the camera delivering uncompressed raw data to a high performance compute platform Imaging Signal Processing (ISP) before displaying the source video onto the transmitted screen.

Compared to incumbent high-speed data transmission technology, Automotive Ethernet is a flexible and secure network, allowing easy reconfigurations to ensure uninterrupted connectivity in a vehicle zonal E/E architecture for major computer systems and ADAS sensors in a vehicle. With the world's first multi-gigabit automotive ethernet camera development module, Leopard Imaging, Axonne, and Amphenol successfully provide automotive customers with a secure and versatile high-speed in-vehicle network solution to meet the emerging needs of in-vehicle networking technology. Certified with IATF16949 automotive grade quality management system, Leopard Imaging is endeavoring to serve customers with high quality imaging solutions in the automotive industry.

The multi-gigabit automotive ethernet camera development module demo will be shown at Booth 833, Santa Clara Convention Center, January 31th - February 2nd.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing high-definition embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. An elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for the most established organizations. Company Mission: Intelligent Vision for a Better World. Company Vision: To Be the World Leader in Intelligent Vision.

About Axonne Inc.

Axonne Inc. is a fabless Silicon Valley semiconductor startup specializing in the simplification of in-vehicle network solutions. Axonne's core expertise is in the high performance mixed signal, DSP algorithms and Ethernet. Axonne's vision is to be a premier supplier of leading-edge automotive connectivity solutions.

About Amphenol Communications Solutions

Amphenol Communications Solutions, a division of Amphenol Corporation, is a world leader in interconnect solutions for the Information, Communications and Commercial electronics markets. Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers and manufacturers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol Communications Solutions has an expansive global presence in research and development, manufacturing, and sales. We design and manufacture a wide range of innovative connectors as well as cable assemblies for diverse applications including server, storage, data center, networking, industrial, business equipment and automotive.

