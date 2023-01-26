CHIPOTLE'S NEW HIRING CAMPAIGN SEEKS TO FILL 15,000 JOBS IN PREPARATION FOR BURRITO SEASON

Over 90% of restaurant management roles were internal promotions last year as company continues accelerated expansion plans

Human capital investments showing early results in increased retention rates this year

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is launching a new hiring campaign featuring its current employees to drive applications and ensure its restaurants are fully staffed for burrito season, which is typically the Company's busiest time of year running from March to May. The brand is showcasing the stories of its people and profiling their transparent career progression within the organization in an effort to attract 15,000 new team members. Chipotle's new recruiting campaign is in addition to its existing documentary style television spots that aim to "pull back the foil" by featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the daily culinary tasks of its restaurant employees.

Chipotle seeks to hire 15,000 new team members in preparation of burrito season, which is typically the Company's busiest time of year running from March to May. (PRNewswire)

"Our restaurant teams are the core of this organization and with a goal of more than doubling our footprint to 7,000 locations in North America, we are targeting employees today to serve as our leaders of tomorrow," said Scott Boatwright, Chief Restaurant Officer. "We will continue bringing in new crew to support Chipotle's aggressive growth plans, while simultaneously promoting and upskilling those currently in role."

The new campaign features six employees from across the country that have risen the ranks from restaurant crew member to management during their tenure.

"Working at Chipotle over the past nine years and learning from its restaurant leaders has changed my life," said Nakeysha Clark, a Certified Training Manager in Washington, D.C. "As my career path has evolved, I am now able to impact other people's lives and provide new opportunities for growth like someone did for me."

Strengthening the foundations of the employee experience

Chipotle is committed to ensuring its team members have a superior experience at all stages of their career journey. In 2022, Chipotle had approximately 22,000 internal promotions. Additionally, 90% of all restaurant management roles were internal promotions including 100% of US Regional Vice President (RVP) roles, 81% of Team Directors, and 74% of Field Leader positions. As a people first company, Chipotle has invested in human capital technology over the past several years to enhance the team member experience and build capabilities in its restaurants, creating a more efficient and consistent environment. These ongoing investments in employees are showing early results in increased retention and better recruitment this year.

Chipotle has also invested in best-in-class benefits as well as enhanced training and development opportunities. In addition, the Company is exploring new capabilities to support its hiring process and improve its "speed to day one" to ensure a fast, fun, and intuitive process for applicants. Chipotle provides robust benefits including all crew bonus, which allows its restaurant employees the opportunity to earn an extra month's worth of pay each year; access to mental health care and English as a second language for employees and their families; tuition reimbursement and debt-free college degrees; free meals and more. The organization has found its retention rate is two times higher among employees enrolled in the education assistance program, and crew members participating are six times more likely to move into a management role.

"Our goal is to develop and retain diverse talent at every level of the organization and be the employer of choice," added Boatwright.

Those interested in joining Chipotle on its mission of cultivating a better world can apply here: Chipotle Careers.

