Foresters Financial Canadian Division President Announces Retirement

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today Louis Gagnon, President and CEO of Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), announced Henry Auyeung, President Foresters Financial Canada's intention to retire in August 2023.

Matt Berman, President of Foresters Financial US will become President Foresters Financial US and Canada effective March 1, 2023. Mr. Auyeung will continue to work with Mr. Berman and the Canadian Division during this transition.

"Henry is a wonderful leader and partner. He was instrumental through the amalgamation of Canada Protection Plan with Foresters Canadian Division. His focus on customers and members, and his relationships with advisors are exemplary. I am delighted that he will work with Matt in the coming months to continue our journey of being a best-in-class insurer supporting Canadian families," says Mr. Gagnon.

Henry has more than 45 years of experience in the life insurance industry, having started his career in 1974. Henry joined Canada Protection Plan and TPA Outsourcing Inc. in July 2015 and led the amalgamation of Canada Protection Plan and Foresters announced October 2020.

Mr. Gagnon is grateful to Mr. Auyeung for continuing to work with Mr. Berman during this time of transition and says, "I am delighted to welcome Matt into the role. He is passionate about Foresters and has a track record of strong results and has previous experience leading the Foresters Canadian sales organization prior to the Foresters and Canada Protection Plan amalgamation."

Mr. Berman is the President of Foresters Financial US. He joined Foresters in February 2017 and has more than 25 years of experience leading strategic planning, sales and product management in both the property and casualty, and life and savings sectors, most notably with AXA, AIG and Zurich Insurance.

"I am honored to be selected for this role. I look forward to working with the US and Canadian Divisions to serve our members and advisors. I also welcome the opportunity to support Foresters growth in Canada as we continue to offer outstanding products and services to Canadian families," says Matt Berman.

Life Insurance with a Larger Purpose

Foresters goal is to develop innovative member benefits, products, and service offerings that promote a lifetime of well-being, and align with our fraternal purpose to enrich the lives of families and their communities. That's life insurance with a larger purpose.

Bringing a better, new normal to everyday North American families, Foresters offers a suite of unique member benefits[1] and is redefining the conventional life insurance model. Member benefits today include opportunities for scholarships, orphan benefits, community volunteer grants, document preparation service to prepare wills, Lifelong Learning, MemberDeals, and more.

About Foresters Financial

Foresters Financial is redefining the life insurance and individual savings industry across the United States, Canada and United Kingdom by enriching the lives, communities, and overall well-being of its members. Agents and members alike appreciate the turnkey-decisioned product offerings and end-to-end digitized processes that make it easy to get life insurance without traditional medical exams. State-of-the-art mobile tools help agents deliver tailored plans to prospective and current members. Dedicated to its members' well-being, Foresters offers a suite of member benefits and is redefining the conventional life insurance model, bringing improved financial security and overall wellness to everyday North American families. Foresters amalgamated with Canada Protection Plan to become a leading life insurance distributor in Canada. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 22 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.[2]

