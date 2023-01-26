Good Day Farm Makes History with First Sale of Medical Cannabis in Mississippi

Good Day Farm flower sold to an Oxford patient today marks Mississippi's first legal medical cannabis sale.

The Company will celebrate this milestone and its statewide launch with a Grand Opening event at Good Day Farm Hattiesburg this Friday, January 27 .

Mississippi is the fourth state for the leading Southern cannabis company with operations in Arkansas , Louisiana and Missouri .

OXFORD, Miss., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South, made history today when its flower was sold to an Oxford, Mississippi medical patient. The cannabis flower, cultivated at Good Day Farm's 130,000 square-foot facility, became the first legal medical cannabis purchase in the state almost one year after the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act was signed into law.

Good Day Farm is elated to make our premium cannabis flower the first product available to patients in Mississippi .

"As a proud Ole Miss alumnus, I'm elated to make our premium cannabis flower the first product available to patients in Mississippi," said Ryan Herget, Head of Good Day Farm Retail Management. "As one of largest cannabis companies in the South, it's a privilege to serve thousands of waiting patients across Mississippi with truly good products grown and sold by good people. With six convenient dispensary locations spanning from the Tennessee border to the Gulf Coast, we stand ready and eager to serve."

Mississippi is the fourth state for Little-Rock based Good Day Farm, a leading cannabis company in the South with operations in Arkansas, Louisiana and Missouri. The brand's signature portfolio of flower strains are available for sale today, to be followed by Good Day Farm's full assortment of edibles, vapes and tinctures — including its award-winning THC gummies and patient-favorite rechargeable Go Pen vaporizer.

Beginning Friday, the Company will open the first of six Good Day Farm-branded dispensaries, first in Hattiesburg to be followed by Biloxi, Brookhaven, Corinth, Laurel and Tupelo. Good Day Farm Mississippi locations will be open to card-holding medical patients Monday-Saturday, 10:00 am–7:00 pm and Sunday from 12:00–6:00 pm.

To mark this milestone moment, the Good Day Farm-branded dispensary in Hattiesburg will hold a Grand Opening celebration this Friday, January 27. The event will take place at Good Day Farm Hattiesburg, located at 6083 US-98, and will include a 9:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by a 10 a.m. store opening including branded merchandise giveaways while supplies last.

Now that legal medical sales are underway Good Day Farm expects to scale its Mississippi operations quickly, with plans to double its cultivation and production footprint in the coming year. The Company is also committed to giving back to the communities it serves, most recently donating 840 cases of drinking water to assist disaster relief efforts in Jackson.

Said Zach Wilson, Head of Mississippi Operations, "Our team has worked tirelessly to prepare for this milestone moment, and we're proud to bring Good Day Farm to market as the first brand available to Mississippi patients. From cannabis advocacy and education to jobs and charitable giving, we look forward to demonstrating our long-term commitment to Mississippi in the months and years to come."

For more information about Good Day Farm or to find a dispensary near you, please visit www.gooddayfarmdispensary.com

About Good Day Farm

Founded in 2020, Good Day Farm is the largest licensed medical cannabis producer in the South, supplying the region with an abundant selection of cannabis products in a diverse range of formats, including premium flower, edibles, vapes, concentrates, tinctures and topical creams. With state-of-the-art grow operations and cutting-edge R&D facilities across Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Mississippi, Good Day Farm prides itself on being an ambassador of this healing plant in the South, where every day the Company is on a relentless quest to grow, nurture and share really good cannabis. From high-touch and high-tech growing practices to expert extraction methods, everything Good Day Farm does is rooted in a desire to cultivate goodness – good people, good cannabis and good days. Good Day Farm is a proud partner of the Last Prisoner Project and continues to be a strong advocate for the plants over pills movement. For more information or to locate a dispensary, visit www.gooddayfarm.com

