Consumer Genius, Canada's 15th Fastest Growing Company Nominated for the SME Top Business of the Year Award for 2022 by the Canadian National Business Awards Presented by Google

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canada's 15th Fastest Growing Company, Consumer Genius Inc has been nominated by the Canadian National Business Awards for the Top Business of the Year Award 2022, presented by Google.

"Thank you to Google and the Canadian National Business Awards. FinTech and Technology Firms have seen huge success over the past few years however many have also seen and faced huge challenges," says Paul Hadzoglou, the company's President. "We are happy and grateful to accept this nomination on behalf of our Firm, its valued shareholders, employees, partners, vendors and mainly, the over one million valued customers that trust in our brands and offerings throughout North America."

Consumer Genius has seen tremendous growth over the past few years, going from a tech startup with little or no funding, to Alberta's fastest growing company in 2021, ranking it Canada's 15th fastest growing firm overall when compared to all Canadian companies in all sectors nationally ranked by the Globe & Mail and Report on Business television. Consumer Genius owns and operates multiple websites and web platforms that allow the consumer to apply, free of charge, for various loans, products, and services. From personal loans to auto loans, mortgages, life insurance and even pet insurance. Consumer Genius also offers non-financial services such as Solar installation, Windows, and Roofing. The Firm operates their platforms in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Consumer Genius has over 1 Million active customers and over 70,000 people apply through one of Consumer Genius Platforms every single month.

A customer can simply visit one of the sites Consumer genius owns, such as www.carsfast.ca. Within minutes, securely apply for a loan and receive either an approval or pre-approval. If for any reason a consumer is not approved, they will then be recommended a product based on the reasoning for the decision, thereby helping the consumer learn and mold their own financial life.

For non-financial products such as Solar or Windows, a consumer can visit their platform such as www.solarquotesgenius.com. Fill out a few easy questions. Thereafter the consumer is connected directly with the right solar installation for them that can aid in any questions they have about the installation process, associated pricing and scheduling installation.

"Consumers need accurate information and knowledge at their fingertips in this day and age and are becoming accustomed through the use of technology to make quick and accurate decisions when it comes to applying for a product or signing down for a particular service," says Paul. "We at Consumer Genius and through our wholly owned brands such as loanz.com , carsfast.ca, canadianliferates.ca and solarquotesgenius.com (to name a few), are here to aid consumers in the application process for various products and services, through quick, efficient and fast-paced methodologies. We look forward to continuing expansion of our brands in order to continually expand our reach, with a focus to aid consumers in making quick, easy informed decisions when searching online for the product or services they are interested in," says Paul.

About Consumer Genius

Established in 2015, Consumer Genius Inc. is the parent company to many of North America's fastest-growing online comparison platforms. Consumer Genius operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia in the financial and non-financial sectors. Various platforms that Consumer Genius owns and operates allow consumers to apply in minutes, empowering them to make quicker decisions on which lender to borrow from, or which vendor to use for a particular service. Furthermore, they analyze multiple lenders, car dealerships, Insurance firms , mortgage firms and even debt consolidation and credit rebuilding services in an effort to recommend the right provider to the consumer that is utilizing their platform(s). They combine expert advice with the best financial tools, providing their customers the best knowledge and information required to make the smartest financial decisions. Over 70,000 Consumers apply for a loan or financial service or product through the platforms owned and operated by Consumer Genius Inc. every single month and over $2 Billion in application volume is processed through Consumer Genius Inc.'s platforms every year. Amongst its vast portfolio of brands, Consumer Genius also owns top North American brands such as Loanz , Canadian Life Rates and Cars Fast.

About The Canadian National Business Awards

The Canadian National Business Awards are designed to recognize and applaud the contribution that business owners provide to Canada's economy. Canadian entrepreneurs are more than just business owners of successful companies, they are the innovators of our country. Through their flourishing businesses, they push our economy to the next level and are what our communities are structured on. The business awards represent excellence and accomplishment for entrepreneurs because it recognizes and validates all the hard work, they have put into making a successful business. The awards also represent several opportunities for businesses, including increasing their credibility to investors and customers. When an entrepreneur takes home a business award, it solidifies their reputation – enhancing trustworthiness in the eyes of others.

