DELTA FAUCET COMPANY PROMOTES JILL EHNES AS NEW PRESIDENT

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Faucet Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Jill Ehnes as the organization's new president, effective February 1, 2023. Ehnes succeeds Ken Roberts who has served as president of Delta Faucet Company since 2018 and has been a member of its team for over 25 years.

"Jill brings a wealth of expertise to this role, having served Delta Faucet Company in a number of key roles over the last two decades. I have confidence that with her institutional tenure, broad knowledge of the industry, and strong, strategic acumen, Jill will provide the vision and leadership needed to support Delta Faucet Company's customers and the growth of this business going forward," said Jai Shah, Group President of Masco Corporation, Delta Faucet Company's parent company.

Ehnes previously served as Delta Faucet Company's Vice President, Omnichannel Retail and has over 20 years of experience gained through a variety of positions at the Company, including leadership roles in product development, eCommerce, customer solutions and human resources. In addition to her extensive experience, Ehnes holds a degree in business administration from the University of Kansas.

Roberts will remain with the company through the end of March to ensure a smooth transition.

"Building on Ken's sound leadership over the last several years and now with Jill at the helm, Delta Faucet Company is well-positioned to leverage its industry-leading brands and further its position in the market," said Shah.

About Delta Faucet Company

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., Delta Faucet Company is a leader in faucets, sinks, bath and shower fixtures and related accessories. The Company's brands include Delta®, Brizo®, Kraus®, and Peerless®, and its extensive product line combines design and innovation to suit both residential and commercial buildings.

Delta Faucet Company exists to transform people's experience with water. From inspiring kitchen and bath environments to smart and simple water usage, Delta Faucet Company innovates living and work spaces. It does so while addressing environmental concerns, reducing its ecological footprint through improved manufacturing processes and pioneering water delivery solutions.

About Masco

Headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Our portfolio of industry-leading brands includes Behr® paint; Delta® and Hansgrohe® faucets, bath and shower fixtures; Kichler® decorative and outdoor lighting; and HotSpring® spas. We leverage our powerful brands across product categories, sales channels and geographies to create value for our customers and shareholders. For more information about Masco Corporation, visit www.masco.com.

