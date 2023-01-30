The Recovery Team Receives Wellbriety Certification

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Recovery Team is proud to announce that it has been awarded Wellbriety Certified Treatment Center status, recognizing our commitment to providing culturally-sensitive, evidence-based treatment for Native Americans who have substance use disorder.

The Recovery Team (PRNewswire)

Located in Florida with locations opening in New Jersey this year, The Recovery Team offers a comprehensive range of services, including individual and group counseling, family therapy, medication-assisted treatment and advanced therapeutics including TMS treatment and Spravato ketamine therapy. Their campuses in Florida offer residential care, partial hospitalization, and outpatient services with a team of experienced professionals dedicated to helping clients achieve long-term recovery.

White Bison's Wellbriety Certification is a process designed to support drug and alcohol rehab centers in providing culturally relevant treatment services for Indigenous people. By completing the certification requirements, treatment centers are recognized by decision makers in Native American communities as a preferred program for drug and alcohol rehab for community members. The program aims to ensure that Native Americans receive the highest quality of care.

"We are honored to receive this certification and are committed to providing the best possible care for our Native American clients. Our advanced therapeutics and culturally-sensitive approach make us confident in our ability to provide quality treatment," said Vanessa Richards, Clinical Director.

For more information about The Recovery Team and our Wellbriety Certification, please visit our website at https://recoveryteam.org/

About The Recovery Team

The Recovery Team, a South Florida-based drug and alcohol rehab center, was founded in 1995 and has since become one of the longest-operating treatment centers in the area. They specialize in providing personal and medically integrated wellness paths to individuals and communities, with a focus on treating substance use and co-occurring disorders. Their programs include intensive residential, outpatient, and traditional care options, specifically designed for at-risk populations such as veterans, first responders, active military, and families. The Recovery Team is dedicated to helping those in need achieve lasting recovery and improved quality of life. They also offer specialized programs for those struggling with opioid addiction. In addition, the Recovery Team is accredited by Joint Commission, which is the Gold Standard for Healthcare Accreditation.

About White Bison

Founded in 1988, White Bison offers resources to support sobriety, recovery, addiction prevention, youth counseling, and wellness/Wellbriety learning — which teaches that individuals must find sobriety from addictions and go beyond recovery by committing to a life of wellness and healing every day, including from the Native American experience of historical trauma — to indigenous communities nationwide. The organization provides Wellbriety resources and hosts Wellbriety conferences and coalitions, specialized community training events, and grassroots Firestarters circles of recovery groups across the nation. Many non-Native people also use White Bison's resources, attend its learning circles, and volunteer their services.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Recovery Team