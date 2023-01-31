CDPQ announces the appointment of two executives to key positions

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Today, CDPQ announced the appointment of two executives who will play key roles in achieving the organization's strategic objectives. With these appointments, CDPQ is drawing on experienced internal talent to support the construction of a quality portfolio in a highly uncertain macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.

Appointment of Maxime Aucoin as Executive Vice-President, Depositors and Total Portfolio

Maxime Aucoin, currently responsible for Portfolio Construction, Asset Allocation and Currency Management, will now have Economic and Financial Analysis, Global Strategy and Depositor Advisory Services added to his responsibilities. Bringing these complementary activities together under Mr. Aucoin's leadership will increase synergies and maximize the impact of his various teams' expertise.

During his last ten years at CDPQ, Mr. Aucoin has held the positions of Senior Vice-President, Total Portfolio and Vice-President, Strategy.

"I'm very pleased that Maxime Aucoin has agreed to add these strategic functions to those already under his responsibility. His strong ability to encourage innovation in his teams, combined with the breadth of his skills and perspective, will enable him to enhance the value added of all activities under his leadership for the benefit of our depositors," said Charles Emond, President and CEO of CDPQ.

David Latour will succeed Claude Bergeron in Risk Management

Following a rigorous selection process, David Latour will become Executive Vice-President, Risk Management when Claude Bergeron retires in a few months. His primary function will be to ensure sound management of the risk related to our investment strategies and operations.

David Latour first joined CDPQ in 2009, spending over a decade conducting risk management activities where his duties included responsibility for risk management for the Rates and Credit portfolios, which covered portfolio construction and transactional analysis. Since 2020, he has been Managing Director, Strategy and Investments, Capital Solutions, where he helped develop a portfolio of private financing products that have enabled CDPQ to enter new niche markets around the world.

"Through his experience, which combines risk and investment management across various asset classes in both public and private markets, David Latour has shown an ability to lead risk management at CDPQ," said Charles Emond. "I would like to congratulate him on his appointment."

Acknowledgements

These appointments are the result of departures announced by two CDPQ executives.

Martin Coiteux will leave the organization in early February after four years as Head of Economic Analysis and Global Strategy.

In addition, Claude Bergeron, Chief Risk Officer, is retiring after 35 years of service at CDPQ. Mr. Bergeron will keep his current role over the coming months to support operations and ensure the smooth transition of his responsibilities.

"I would like to sincerely thank Martin who, since his arrival, has strengthened the impact of economic analysis on our investment teams, and then reshaped our strategic planning process to make it more agile in a complex market environment.

As for Claude, he is retiring after a remarkable career at CDPQ, built over 35 years where he played a critical role helping us meet enormous challenges to bring the organization where it is today. He leaves an impressive legacy, demonstrated by the strength of the institution that he helped build and that is now recognized as one of the world's leading investors," concluded Charles Emond.

