LexisNexis Risk Solutions Named a Leader in Identity Verification Solutions, Q4 2022 Report

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Received the Highest Ratings Possible in 17 Criteria

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has been recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Identity Verification Solutions, Q4 2022 report. Findings from the report stem from a 22-criteria evaluation across three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions (PRNewsfoto/LexisNexis Risk Solutions) (PRNewswire)

LexisNexis Risk Solutions received scores of 5.0, the highest rating possible, in 17 of the evaluated criteria. According to the Forrester Research report, "With the rise of identity theft across all industries, identity verification (IDV) is becoming more central to the customer digital journey," and "LexisNexis Risk Solutions offers a comprehensive IDV solution."

Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity strategy for North America at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said, "Forrester's ranking validates for us our commitment to enable trusted consumer interactions and fraud intelligence through a full suite of fraud risk, verification and authentication tools. As a result, our customers receive moment to moment, on-demand insights that enables them to fight fraud while providing a positive consumer experience."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions received the highest scores possible in the Current Offering category in 10 out of the 11 criteria. Forrester also gave the company the highest rating possible for five criteria within the Strategy category for product vision, execution roadmap, planned enhancements, delivery model and supporting products and services. According to the Forrester Research report, LexisNexis Risk Solutions has "a forward-looking product vision and execution roadmap" and is a good fit for "companies looking for an all-around IDV solution with decent geographical coverage."

The LexisNexis Risk Solutions vendor profile in the Forrester report reflects some the company's acquisitions in the fraud space over the past several years: ThreatMetrix®, ID Analytics® and Emailage®. Through these integrated capabilities and the more recent addition of advanced behavioral biometrics technology through its BehavioSec® acquisition, LexisNexis Risk Solutions provides its customers impactful insights with a suite of risk assessment and authentication tools.

Sutherland added, "We will continue innovating to develop risk-based identity and authentication solutions that protect clients from fraud and deliver an elegant customer experience. Our comprehensive product roadmap and the advanced capabilities of our fraud platform and portals keep us focused on future innovation while keeping rooted in solutions that help solve our customers' challenges and sustain their businesses."

Download the full Forrester Wave™: Identity Verification Solutions, Q4 2022 report.

Learn why Forrester Research Inc. ranked LexisNexis Risk Solutions as a leader for IDV. Explore our Identity Verification and Authentication Solutions.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:

Marcy Theobald

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions

678.694.6681

marcy.theobald@lexisnexisrisk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions