LinkedIn for Nonprofits Launches Free LinkedIn Resource Hub for Nonprofits

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LinkedIn, the world's largest professional network, launched a free online Resource Hub for nonprofits through their LinkedIn for Nonprofits program to help nonprofits make the best use of the LinkedIn platform — including how to use LinkedIn Live and Events, newsletters, articles, Groups, and more. The Resource Hub, which is offered today in English, French, German, and Spanish, is the first free resource of this caliber ever created to help the nonprofit community further their mission on LinkedIn.

LinkedIn for Nonprofits helps nonprofit organizations advance their missions and increase their impact through LinkedIn

"As a company dedicated to helping create equitable access to opportunity, knowledge and ideas, LinkedIn for Nonprofits helps nonprofit organizations advance their missions and increase their impact through our LinkedIn platform," said Meg Garlinghouse, VP of Social Impact at LinkedIn. "We are taking big steps to reduce barriers to entry that nonprofits might have. And once they are on the platform, providing them with the resources to fully use all of LinkedIn's capabilities and amplify their voice and reach on LinkedIn."

According to LinkedIn research, only 19% of nonprofits on LinkedIn feel confident they're using the platform to its full potential. Many of these organizations lack the resources to make the most of LinkedIn without support. This fact led to the creation of LinkedIn for Nonprofits, which, since its launch in 2013, has grown to support hundreds of thousands of nonprofit professionals in over 200 countries. This includes discounted and donated products across LinkedIn's Talent, Fundraising, and Learning suites, a dedicated support team, and access to a community of nonprofits around the globe.

"LinkedIn has been our secret weapon in the fight for social good," said Shelton Banks, CEO @ re:WORK TRAINING. "Between their sales solutions and dedicated nonprofit support team, we've been able to recruit an army of volunteers and mobilize a force of donors. We're thrilled to see LinkedIn launching a Resource Hub for nonprofits and can't wait to see the impact it will have on the sector."

As of today, to supplement the 50% discount on LinkedIn product offerings, the LinkedIn for Nonprofits Resource Hub will be the destination for global nonprofit professionals to access free online resources, including a collection of guides and best practices. The Resource Hub will also include custom support through live webinars and "Ask-Me-Anything" sessions, in partnership with LinkedIn's Member and Customer Success team, to answer individual questions from nonprofit professionals in real time and help nonprofit organizations to build their brand and grow their impact using LinkedIn. All content will be tailored to address the concerns nonprofits care about most, including fundraising and attracting talent, volunteers, and donors.

A new 2023 LinkedIn survey of nonprofit professionals around the world revealed that finding new donors is the most common challenge nonprofit professionals are currently facing when it comes to fundraising. Over 63% of nonprofit professionals agree they've used LinkedIn to successfully connect with a potential donor, and 64% agree the people they want to connect with to raise money for their organization are on LinkedIn.

"LinkedIn believes that successful nonprofits are built on a foundation of active communities and the bedrock of every successful organization is the people supporting it — its talent, donors, volunteers, program participants, and supporters, who form a powerful network of impact," said Ariana Younai, Head of LinkedIn for Nonprofits. "That's why we started LinkedIn for Nonprofits — to help nonprofits make more of the connections they need at scale, so that they can achieve their goals. The launch of our new Resource Hub is another step we are taking to make this a reality."

