RollWorks Helps Find Sales-Ready Accounts for Free With In-Market Account Finder

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Account-based marketing platform RollWorks , a division of NextRoll , today announced RollWorks In-Market Account Finder, a new free capability to help organizations discover sales-ready accounts within minutes.

In-market buying signals are often invisible to B2B marketing and sales teams. But in this environment where fewer companies are buying due to economic headwinds, go-to-market teams cannot afford to not know and not take action. The RollWorks In-Market Account Finder gives marketing and sales teams access to proprietary intent data from RollWorks Keyword Intent that is often unavailable—free of charge. RollWorks provides this powerful data in an easy-to-implement format so teams can execute on the insights right away.

"As B2B marketers continue to grapple with resource efficiency, it will be even more critical to identify accounts that are actually in-market to buy," said Jodi Cerretani, VP of Revenue Marketing, RollWorks. "The availability of RollWorks' new In-Market Account Finder feature is an easy, free way to help organizations address economic headwinds head on. By having more buying signals at their fingertips, teams can narrow in on high-fit, in-market accounts and make outreach far more efficient and effective."

RollWorks In-Market Account Finder Leverages the Power of Keyword Intent

In December 2022, RollWorks created a new standard in intent data with the debut of Keyword Intent. When combined with best-in-class Bombora Intent and G2 buyer intent, RollWorks Keyword Intent provides corroborating sources of intent and the best possible results that give organizations more certainty that an account is actually in-market.

The RollWorks Keyword Intent feature within In-Market Account Finder allows users the granularity and flexibility necessary to uncover purchasing signals unique to their business - giving them more precision as they build their target accounts.

To access RollWorks In-Market Account Finder, simply enter your brand name, product name, or competitor name, define your ideal customer profile, and RollWorks handles the rest. Early benefits organizations are seeing:

Receive a list of high-fit, high-intent accounts ready to be actioned by sales and marketing teams

Test the effectiveness of ABM methodologies - without a financial commitment

RollWorks partners will also use In-Market Account Finder to give their clients and prospects access to in-market data to help identify in-market accounts. "We are sending RollWorks' In-Market Account Finder to our entire client roster," said Christopher Nault, Founder, Growth Marketing Firm. "Having the ability to generate a target list of companies that are already looking for your service or product gives your sales team a perfectly timed introduction outreach, removing the largest roadblock in new logo acquisition."

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com .

