Sports Thread Elects Laura Conrad to Its Board of Directors

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports Thread, the leading social media-based communications platform for youth sports, today announced the appointment of Laura Conrad to its Board of Directors. Conrad brings decades of experience in finance and operations to Sports Thread.

Sports Thread Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sports Thread) (PRNewswire)

She previously served as COO and CFO of Experian Interactive Group (FreeCreditReport.com, LowerMyBills.com, ClassesUSA.com, and PriceGrabber.com) where she was responsible for strategy, finance, call center operations, facilities, legal, and risk. During her tenure at Experian, Laura assisted with multiple company acquisitions and was the recipient of the Experian CEO at-large pick for Outstanding Contribution to Sales in 2008. Conrad also served as President of Experian owned "PriceGrabber.com," a leading comparison-shopping, e-commerce company. Following Experian, she served as CEO of Green Screen Animals, a groundbreaking digital content supplier of exotic and domestic animals over green screen, and continues to serve on the board. Most recently, she held the role of COO & CFO of RevolutionCredit, a leading consumer credit behavioral data, and analytics firm, assisting with strategic direction and being instrumental in the successful completion of multiple capital raises in convertible debt and equity rounds.

"I'm excited to join the board of Sports Thread, one of the most innovative and successful companies in the youth sports market," said Laura Conrad. "I see many parallels between Sports Thread's business model and FreeCreditReport.com and PriceGrabber.com, and look forward to helping guide the company to achieving its goals."

Conrad has been quoted in national business publications and has appeared on CNBC, Fox News, Bloomberg, and the Wall Street Journal Radio. Laura received a bachelor's degree in Business Accounting from California State University, San Bernardino, and a CPA certification in the State of California.

ABOUT SPORTS THREAD

Sports Thread, based in Denver, Colorado, offers a free social media-based, self-promotion, and communications software platform for the 160 million student-athletes, coaches, parents, and fans in the youth sports market. The company was founded by Sean Leary, a former Division 1 college pitcher who was featured in USA Today as one of the "Top 10 Most Innovative Entrepreneurs of 2021." The Sports Thread app is consistently a Top-100 ranked sports app in the Apple App Store out of more than 40,000 sports apps. The Sports Thread network, including its mobile app, Software-as-a-Service platform, and social media sites, is used by more than one million individuals in the youth athletic community annually.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sports Thread