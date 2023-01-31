Thank you for joining the King of canned tomatoes during its journeys in the USA.

Thank you for joining the King of canned tomatoes during its journeys in the USA.

ROME, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The three-year campaign I ❤ San Marzano DOP promoting and featuring the one-of-a-kind Pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP has come to an end.

(PRNewsfoto/I Love San Marzano DOP) (PRNewswire)

We hope you enjoyed our press events, recipe contests, restaurant weeks and InStore promotions, and we trust you found out more about the life of the genuine pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP starting as a small plant grown in nurseries, then planted outside in volcanic-rich and fertile soil. No greenhouses, no plastic, the Mediterranean sun being the source of its unique flavor!

We hope you now know that San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP tomatoes are picked completely by hand from July to September and that they are immediately canned at the height of their ripeness, peak of flavor and texture to lock in freshness.

We believe you have learned more about these tomatoes being a rich source of vitamin A, C, potassium, minerals, fiber and extremely high in the antioxidant Lycopene which research has shown to be useful in the prevention of several diseases.

We hope you now agree that when using the King of canned tomatoes, you only need a few ingredients to create a perfect meal.

We have enjoyed helping you discover the true and only pomodoro San Marzano dell'Agro Sarnese-Nocerino DOP and we hope you enjoyed it too.

Although the campaign has come to and end, the King of canned tomatoes will wait for you on the shelves of the best US point of sales.

Look out for the correct name and DOP / PDO label and enjoy a product which is fit for a King but accessible to all. Don't forget to try our recipes.

Thanks for joining us on this three-year journey.

We hope you have enjoyed it. It came from Europe!

@iLoveSanMarzanoDOP

#consorziopomodorosanmarzanodop #anicav #iLoveSanMarzanoDOP

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ilovesanmarzanodop/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/I-Love-San-Marzano-DOP-102106421510309/

www.ilovesanmarzanodop.com

(PRNewsfoto/I ♥ San Marzano DOP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE I Love San Marzano DOP