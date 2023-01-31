Ubiik and Realtek Announce Nimbus 220, a Dedicated NB-IoT Module for Upper 700 MHz A Block (3GPP band 103) - Perfect for Utilities and IoT Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubiik, a leading vendor for AMI and end-to-end private LTE solution, has joined forces with Realtek Semiconductor Corporation (Realtek), world's 8th largest fabless semiconductor company and the 2nd largest Wi-Fi chip vendor by revenue, to deliver Nimbus 220, an NB-IoT module based on Realtek RTL9518 chipset, and optimized for operation in Upper 700 MHz A Block band. This is an important development for the utility and IoT markets in the US, as the joint development will allow license holders of Band 103 to fully utilize this prime 1 MHz paired spectrum by leveraging advanced features such as non-anchor carriers and Non-IP Data Delivery (NIDD).

After Select Spectrum and Access Spectrum have announced that the Upper 700 MHz A Block is officially designated in 3GPP Release 16 as "NB-IoT Band 103" for 4G and 5G services, Ubiik and Realtek are now partnering on the development of this NB-IoT module allowing Ubiik's cellular base station goRAN™ to address current gaps in the North American market for band 103 (787-788 MHz uplink and 757-758 MHz downlink). With NB-IoT using as little as 180 kHz of spectrum, and being able to scale up by utilizing multiple carriers simultaneously, companies who are currently utilizing this band now have the possibility to add standard-compliant NB-IoT to deliver affordable, long-range connectivity to low-power or low-throughput devices.

"We are excited to collaborate with Realtek in bringing forth Nimbus 220 that supports Band 103," stated Tienhaw Peng, Founder and CEO of Ubiik. "This advanced module, when paired with our Ubiik goRAN™ base station, offers a cost-efficient 3GPP solution for implementing smart grid, AMI, and other IoT applications within the Upper 700MHz spectrum. At Ubiik, we are dedicated to supporting the 3GPP ecosystem and helping our clients fully leverage the capabilities of their IoT investments."

With this partnership, Ubiik aims to expand its reach in the North American market and provide customers with reliable private LTE connectivity. The module, whose embedded processing unit can support ANSI meters and other applications/protocols, will be launched together with goRAN™ base stations and showcased at Distributech 2023 booth #1637 in San Diego from February 7th to 9th, 2023.

About Ubiik

Founded in 2016, Ubiik started its IoT business by providing Weightless™ LPWAN, a high performance open standard communication protocol successful with Advanced Metering Infrastructure private deployments. Since its successful AMI project in 2018 which has expanded its product portfolio to a PaaS platform, Ubiik has become a vertical IoT solutions provider. It has since grown its connectivity offerings to include LTE technologies to cover the multi-modality of the IoT market, especially for applications with strong security requirements that can be met with 3GPP standards. Visit Ubiik online at www.ubiik.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Ubiik