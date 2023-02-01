Broadridge Among FORTUNE Magazine's 2023 'World's Most Admired Companies'

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTUNE® magazine has again named Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to its list of the World's Most Admired Companies in the financial data services industry. The FORTUNE list, considered one of the leading measures of corporate reputation among the world's largest companies, rates firms on a range of criteria from investment value to global competitiveness and innovation.

Broadridge is a global Fintech leader that powers the critical infrastructure and technology behind governance, investing and communications. Through its products and services, Broadridge provides industry solutions for common needs and digital innovation for clients as they seek to differentiate in a competitive environment, facilitating stronger access, engagement and participation from end users to markets.

"This recognition is a testament to the efforts of our talented and dedicated associates, who work passionately to deliver the next-generation solutions that power today's investing and governance infrastructures," said Tim Gokey, Broadridge's Chief Executive Officer. "We're honored to be recognized by FORTUNE for the ninth time and are committed to leading our clients and other stakeholders through their digital transformations as they meet tomorrow's needs and opportunities."

Broadridge is recognized by numerous industry organizations for its innovative technology solutions and capabilities - including being listed on the Chartis RiskTech100, and IDC FinTech Rankings for eight consecutive years, being recognized a leader in Everest Group's inaugural Wealth Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023, and winning the 2022 "Best Corporate Actions Technology" and "Best Asset Servicing Technology Product" by Asset Servicing Times. These accolades exemplify Broadridge's client-first culture, which is driving the development of powerful next-generation technologies and innovations.

Broadridge is also frequently recognized by industry organizations for its employer leadership. The company has been certified as a Great Place to Work in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, India, Japan and six other countries and has been recognized as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" for ten consecutive years. Additionally, Broadridge has been recognized by The New York State Society of Human Resource Management as a Best Companies to Work For in the State of New York for 15 years.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $5 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $9 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com .

About FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies list

FORTUNE collaborates with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputation. To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company's score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be listed. For more information and to view the complete list of companies, visit: http://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies/.

Media Contact

Linda Namias

Broadridge Financial Solutions

+1 631-254-7711

Linda.Namias@broadridge.com

View original content:

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.