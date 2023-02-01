Donations for Dignity Releases First and Largest Survey to Date about Hygiene Poverty: The Hidden Crisis in Colorado

More than Half of the Women in Colorado Struggle to Afford Basic Hygiene Products

DENVER, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey commissioned by Donations for Dignity – a Colorado community initiative to fight hygiene poverty – shows that 53% of Colorado women struggle to afford essential basic hygiene products. Of those who struggle, 74% are Native American, Indian or Alaskan Native (Inuit); 62% are Hispanic / Latina. The survey, titled The Colorado Survey on Women's Period Poverty, Diaper Need and Hygiene Poverty, was conducted to better understand the impact of hygiene poverty on Colorado women. The survey gathered responses from more than 1,250 women across Colorado in the fall of 2022.

"Hygiene poverty impacts far too many women in our state," explains Diane Cushman Neal , Donations for Dignity founder.

"For too long, wide-spread, comprehensive information about the effects of hygiene poverty on Colorado women has been unavailable," explains Diane Cushman Neal, founder of Donations for Dignity. "This is the first and largest survey of its kind conducted in Colorado and one of the largest conducted nationally. The results are a wake-up call. Hygiene poverty impacts far too many women in our state. Looking at the data, we see an even greater disparity among the BIOPIC population (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) as compared to Caucasian. This is NOT okay!"

Hygiene poverty is defined as not being able to afford or access everyday hygiene products like diapers, wipes, period products, oral care essentials, soap, shampoo, deodorant and more. Period poverty and diaper need are two prevalent issues connected to hygiene poverty. Period poverty refers to the inadequate ability to access period products such as tampons and pads. Diaper need is the lack of a sufficient supply of diapers to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry and healthy.

According to Cushman Neal, part of the problem is that federal programs like SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) do not cover any hygiene products, leaving millions without recourse. Donations for Dignity partners with organizations throughout Colorado to distribute millions of essential eco-friendly hygiene products where the need is greatest and access is crucial.

Key findings from the survey show the following impacts on women in Colorado:

47% of menstruating women report experiencing period poverty.

41% of women have worn period products longer than recommended to stretch its use 25% have missed work because of a lack of period products and more than 30% have missed school or a personal activity.

More than 50% reported period poverty has impacted their mental health and confidence.

For women with children in diapers, 57% struggle with diaper need and 53% of respondents report not having enough diapers for their children.

60% of women with children struggled to purchase basic hygiene products.

"This survey shows that the impacts of hygiene poverty, period poverty and diaper need are widespread and extend far beyond inconvenience – affecting women's mental, emotional and physical health," says Cushman Neal. "We learned that while most women know about the problem, they are not aware of how or where to access help. That's where Donations for Dignity comes in. We are committed to raising awareness and working toward solutions to alleviate hygiene poverty in the state."

Donations for Dignity has provided more than 2,000,000 organic period products, 51,476 eco-friendly diapers and wipes, and 142,297 basic hygiene products throughout Colorado.

For more information about Donations for Dignity and to access the survey data, click here .

