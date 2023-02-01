Mattress Firm's 2023 Prezzzidents Day Sale is Here to Kick Off the New Year with Monumental Savings

Save on Select Mattresses and Get the Best Deals During "The Mattress Holiday"

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, has announced its Prezzzidents Day Sale for shoppers to save big – and achieve their best night's sleep this year.

Starting today, Mattress Firm shoppers can upgrade to a king mattress for the price of a queen or upgrade to a queen mattress for the price of a twin – saving up to $700 – or save up to 50% on top brands such as Sleepy's, Serta and Beautyrest. And, for any qualifying purchases, shoppers can get a FREE adjustable base to help complete their sleep sanctuary.

This winter, sleeping in is the new going out. The shorter, colder and darker days can leave us feeling gloomy and lethargic, but a better night's sleep is the key to waking up rejuvenated. That's why Mattress Firm is here for you this Presidents Day, ready to help you find the right mattress for the sleep you've been dreaming about, with savings up to 50% off top brands.

Celebrate Presidents Day with Mattress Firm and check out these special offers now through March 7:

In-Store and Online:

Get a king bed for the price of a queen; get a queen bed for the price of a twin 1

Save up to $700 2 on select mattresses from top brands, PLUS get a FREE adjustable base 3 up to $499 value with qualifying purchase

Save up to 50% off 4 mattresses from top brands (queens start at $189.99 )

Sleepy's Flash Sale – save up to 50% off select Sleepy's products 5 for a limited time (2/4 – 2/6)

0% interest for 3 years with minimum purchase of $999 on your Mattress Firm credit card; 36 monthly payments required6

Online Exclusives:

After Hours Flash Sale: save an extra 20% off select mattresses, bedding and more (2/1 8 PM – 2/2 8 AM ) with code SAVE20 7

Military, teachers, students, nurses, doctors and first responders save an extra 10-20% off select mattresses, bedding and more8

To get the best mattress for individual sleep needs, shoppers can get guidance from Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts® by visiting a local neighborhood store or by using the MattressMatcher on MattressFirm.com.

For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale.

