Scoular announces Food Innovation, the new name for its food ingredient business

Scoular announces Food Innovation, the new name for its food ingredient business

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scoular, a global supply chain company, today launched a new name for its food ingredient business that showcases its capabilities in providing innovative ingredients to customers. The new name – Scoular Food Innovation – reflects the company's food industry expertise and experience supplying on-trend ingredients to meet growing consumer demand.

Scoular has launched a new name for its food ingredient business: Food Innovation. (PRNewswire)

"Scoular has long been a reliable partner delivering leading-edge food ingredients," said Brian Hansen, Scoular General Manager for Food Innovation. "The new name highlights the experience our customers get when working with us–access to custom, innovative ingredients, solutions, and services."

The Scoular Food Innovation team focuses on delivering ingredients that provide superior function, texture and flavor. Scoular's exclusive new functional chickpea flour, for example, offers gelling, emulsifying, and foaming attributes that can replace eggs in bakery applications. The combination of consumers' growing desire to have an alternative to animal-based products along with egg prices nearly doubling over the last two years has food companies seeking effective egg-replacement solutions like Scoular's functional chickpea flour.

Scoular Food Innovation:

$9 billion in sales and ranking as the 48th largest private company in the U.S. Carries the backing of Scoular's global supply chain network and financial stability, with the 130-year-old company posting overin sales and ranking as the 48th largest private company in the U.S.

Maintains long-term relationships with numerous top global food companies because of its experienced team, deep portfolio of high-quality, plant-based non-GMO and organic ingredients and commitment to strict food safety standards and on-time delivery.

Leverages an in-house research and development team to create and commercialize innovative product formulations.

To learn more, watch this video. Or visit Scoular.com/Food, email FoodSales@Scoular.com or call (612) 851-3737.

About Scoular

Scoular is an employee-owned, over $9B agribusiness leading the way since 1892. With headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, we buy, sell, store, handle and process grain and ingredients by leveraging our global networks and expertise in international trade and transportation. Employing 1,400 people in more than 100 offices and facilities in North America and Asia, we provide safe and reliable solutions to farmers, grain processors, renewable energy producers and manufacturers of animal feed, aquafeed and pet food as well as food, beverages and supplements.

Contact: Melissa Matczak, Director, Corporate Communications Phone: 402-344-1325 · Email: mmatczak@scoular.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scoular