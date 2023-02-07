"2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards" returns to LA's famous Barker Hangar Live on Sunday, May 7th

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MTV today announced the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will return on Sunday, May 7th with an epic Los Angeles takeover live at the Barker Hangar. The evening will honor the biggest and best in both movies and television, across scripted and unscripted, for one supersized, can't-miss event.

The event will also air on MTV internationally in more than 170 countries. Host, honorees, performers, presenters and additional details will be announced at a later date.

Executive Producers for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are MTV's Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are Executives in Charge of Production and Lisa Lauricella serves as the Music Talent Executive.

Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios is one of the preeminent media entities in the world that connects with global audiences through its iconic brands – MTV, Comedy Central, CMT, Pop, Logo, The Smithsonian Channel, Paramount Network and TV Land – and its Studios arm which produces acclaimed series and movies as well as award-winning documentaries through MTV Documentary Films.

