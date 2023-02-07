Express Dream Big Project Extends Partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America into 2023, Driving National Impact for Career Mentorship Programs

Since launching the partnership in 2021, Express has raised over $1.6 Million to help fuel the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Big Futures Program, building career pathways to economic empowerment for young people across the nation.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the nation's preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization, is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with the Express Dream Big Project. The extension of this partnership will allow the Big Futures program to expand its impact on young people through mentorship to reach over 5,000 communities in all 50 states.

BBBSA and Express (PRNewswire)

Since 2021, Express has raised over $1.6 million to support the Big Futures Program by encouraging customers to donate with their purchase in-store or online, driving crowdfunding efforts at Express.com/DreamBigProject, and through corporate donations. The funds raised will impact over 25,000 youth ("Littles") across 125+ local BBBSA agencies.

In addition to fundraising efforts, Express also introduced a Dream Big, Dress Accordingly styling series with TV personality and style mentor Tan France last September. This series, which will continue into 2023, documents BBBSA Littles' experiences with Tan as they prepare for life after high school and college with special styling and mentorship moments that highlight the brand's purpose of creating confidence and inspiring self-expression. Express also gifted more than 600 gift cards to BBBSA youth and invited them to shop for special outfitting needs.

"Through our partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, we have had unique and powerful opportunities to fulfill our brand purpose to create confidence and inspire self-expression by helping people find their style," said Sara Tervo, Express' Chief Marketing Officer. "With the support of our customers and associates, we surpassed our fundraising goal and are proud to extend our relationship into 2023 and help the incredible Big Futures program achieve national scale."

"Mentorship is not just about providing support in the present, it's about investing in the future and empowering young people to realize their full potential," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO, BBBSA. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Express into 2023 and reach more young people with life-changing mentorship opportunities as they navigate their futures after high school."

The partnership also supported the Big Futures program through a variety of awareness and youth engagement initiatives including:

Cheslie Kryst Fellowship: A paid scholarship program to provide a college-aged youth within the Big Brothers Big Sisters network the opportunity to develop leadership skills.

The Graduation Gift Card Initiative: Gifted 57 BBBSA youth each a $500 shopping experience to help them dress with confidence for their high school graduation moments through a Big-nominated application process.

Career Education Sessions: Hosted BBBSA Littles for in-person and virtual career education sessions curated and led by Express Marketing, Design, Real Estate & Store Construction, and Store Associates to help BBBSA youth take the first steps in their career journeys and understand roles in the retail and fashion industry.

The Dreamathon: A live social media event held on Giving Tuesday hosted by Tan France to drive donations and awareness in support of the Big Futures program.

For more information about Express and The Dream Big Project, please visit www.express.com/DreamBigProject. Join the conversation on social by tagging @express and @bbbsamerica.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org .

About Express, Inc.

Grounded in versatility and powered by a styling community, Express is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand whose purpose is to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has been a part of some of the most important and culture-defining fashion trends. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always 'of the now' so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.

The Company operates over 550 retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app. Express, Inc. is comprised of the brands Express and UpWest, and is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

BBBSA and Express (PRNewswire)

BBBSA and Express (PRNewswire)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Logo (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BBBSA