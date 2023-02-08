Billtrust Welcomes NSA Computer Exchange Corp as a Referral Partner

Wholesale Distribution Consultant Enables Automated Invoicing and Payment Solutions for Clients

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. and HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Billtrust , a B2B accounts receivable (AR) automation and integrated payments leader, has announced NSA Computer Exchange Corp (NSA) as a referral partner. NSA, an Infor Channel and Alliance Partner specializing in CloudSuite Distribution ERP solutions for wholesale distribution companies, will now enable its clients to solve account receivable challenges with automated invoicing and payment solutions.

Billtrust payment cycle management (PRNewswire)

Billtrust has announced NSA Computer Exchange as a referral partner.

NSA has built a standardized integration approach for onboarding customers to Billtrust. With mutual and extensive experience serving wholesale distribution companies and a shared integration, this newly announced partnership represents the ideal solution to help NSA's clients take advantage of an automated solution for invoicing and payments , as well as Billtrust's Business Payments Network .

"NSA is proud to refer a proven provider like Billtrust to our clients," said Patrick VanPutte, NSA President & COO. "With their consultative approach to seamless ERP integrations, as well as a proven ability to help wholesale distributors get paid faster, the Billtrust order-to-cash platform will maximize cash flow and business growth for our clients.

"We are honored that NSA has selected Billtrust to help their clients gain a distinct advantage in the marketplace through industry-leading receivables and integrated payments capabilities," said Nick Babinsky, Billtrust Senior Vice President, Channel Partnerships.

About Billtrust

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. The order-to-cash process is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of the order-to-cash process, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring , online ordering , invoice delivery , payments and remittance capture , invoicing , cash application and collections . For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

About NSA Computer Exchange Corp (NSA)

Since 1984, NSA Computer Exchange Corp (NSA) has been helping successful wholesale distribution businesses grow and prosper by leveraging and implementing world-class software and processes. Our mantra is simple and clear – the right product, the right process, and the right people to ensure a successful project and a long-term relationship. Having over 3 decades of working knowledge in inventory and warehouse management, accounting and financing, software development, eCommerce, business intelligence, networking, communications, and sales and project management, our processes have become refined beyond reproach.

Media Contact

Paul Accardo

PR@billtrust.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Billtrust