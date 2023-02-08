Mindbody Announces Annual Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America as part of the 2023 Wellness Index Report

For the first time ever, one of the wellness industry's most comprehensive studies reveals San Francisco, CA as the healthiest city

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindbody, the leading experience technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the much-anticipated ranking of the Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America as part of the 2023 Mindbody Wellness Index. For the first time ever, San Francisco was ranked as the Healthiest City in America, followed by Miami and San Diego.

As part of the annual Wellness Index, Mindbody ranks the most populous 50 US cities from most healthy to least healthy based on the seven dimensions of wellness: physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual, environmental, social, and occupational. To calculate this annual ranking, Mindbody surveyed over 17,000 adults in the 50 most populated US cities and ranked those cities from healthiest to least through a proprietary scoring algorithm.

"Each year it's so exciting to see what cities will make the top ten list, giving us an idea on just how residents prioritized their wellness. As the definition of wellness continues to evolve, the annual ranking of the Healthiest Cities in America look at various consumer health metrics that contribute to overall wellness." said Fritz Lanman, CEO of Mindbody. "After a few challenging years for the industry, it's especially exciting to see new cities enter the top ten, while seeing San Francisco jump to the top for the first year ever, showing us wellness is on the rise everywhere."

This year, San Francisco moved up from sixth place in 2022, knocking out three-time winner Miami, FL as the Healthiest City in America. Of the 50 U.S. cities surveyed, San Francisco ranked highest percent of residents who do not smoke. Additionally, San Francisco ranks second highest in the percent of residents who exercise 90 minutes or more per week, with the most popular workout being Yoga according to the ClassPass Look Back Report.

For the first year ever, Chicago, IL and Alburquerque, NM have made the top 10 list, coming in 5th and 6th respectively. Both cities prioritized their relationship wellness and ranked high in the percent of residents who get sufficient rest.

Notably, 4 out of the top 10 healthiest cities hail from the Golden State including San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, and Oakland, while San Jose just missed the top 10, coming in at 11th.

2023 Mindbody Wellness Index Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America:

San Francisco, CA Miami, FL San Diego, CA Atlanta, GA Chicago, IL Alburquerque, NM Los Angeles, CA New York, NY Oakland, CA Tampa, FL

In addition to the city rankings, the 2023 Wellness Index identified 5 wellness trends to watch in 2023 including the rise of the wellness collective, dirty wellness, women wellness, functional fitness for a longer, more fulfilled life, and the wellness generation, and shared what trended in fitness and wellness in 2022 in the ClassPass & Mindbody Look Back Report.

About Mindbody

Mindbody is the leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness, and beauty industries. With the addition of ClassPass, the leading global fitness and wellness membership, to the Mindbody portfolio, consumers and wellness businesses around the world are easily connected through a rich wellness community. Fitness studios, salons, spas, and integrative health centers—from the newest entrepreneurs to the largest franchises—use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market, and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody and ClassPass to choose from a broad range of wellness experiences across thousands of gyms, exercise studios and wellness providers around the globe. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.

