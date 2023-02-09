BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M celebrated the new launch of their Williamsburg 'Move Studio' with help from fitness icon Jane Fonda, acclaimed choreographer JaQuel Knight, and Brooklyn-based dance studio and H&M Williamsburg partner Good Move. Guests participated in a high-energy, bespoke workout class inspired by Jane's Original Workout™, looking fashionable while feeling functional, in the new H&M Move collection.

Jane Fonda And JaQuel Knight Get Brooklyn Moving With Dance Class In Honor Of H&M Williamsburg’s ‘Move Studio’ (PRNewswire)

JaQuel commenced the evening with a choreographed routine inspired by Jane's legendary workout videos. Jane made a surprise appearance to the excitement of guests, all eager to perform their best moves. After the class, H&M Movers Jane and JaQuel sat down with Aminatou Sow, to discuss the importance of movement and power of community.

"It's been such an honor to reinterpret Jane's legendary workouts into a modern and dynamic class that got everyone up and moving," says JaQuel Knight, and the man who has crafted some of the most iconic dances of our time. "This magical moment along Jane that celebrated H&M Move and the power of community was energetic beyond belief!"

"Today's class at H&M Williamsburg was a celebration of movement in all forms. Seeing the crowd dancing, smiling and embracing the movements I've done for decades, but with JaQuel's flair, brought me so much joy," says Academy Award-winning actor, activist, and fitness icon Jane Fonda. "Today was the perfect reminder that it isn't about how you move, just that you are staying active and having fun along the way."

Jane and JaQuel served as the perfect ambassadors to open the doors to 'Move Studio', a kinetic and tactile space located inside of H&M Williamsburg offering daily classes from Brooklyn-based partners, while bringing together the local community to experience the influence of communal movement. The dynamic duo embody the notion of bringing joy into all forms of movement. H&M Move aims to make movement fashionable, fun and get the whole world moving — celebrating the fact that every body is a Mover.

H&M Williamsburg is a rotating style destination that brings a discerning edit of H&M's top collections to the Brooklyn neighborhood. The "Chapter 2" debut of the store celebrates H&M Move by showcasing the best of H&M movewear, perfect to wear from the studio to the streets. The new concept is open to the public until February 22nd. To learn more, or book a class at 'Move Studio', please visit www.HMWilliamsburg.com.

About H&M Williamsburg

Located in the heart of Williamsburg at 92 N. 6th Street, the over 7,000 square foot space opened on November 18th and will continue its tenure through January 2024. A first of its kind in the world for the brand, the experience is an invitation into the DNA of H&M – a destination that is experimental in design, progressive in programming and a place for the curious to explore style in a fun and community-focused setting.

About H&M Move

H&M Move is a movement brand. We celebrate movement and invite the world to move. We make stylish and functional movewear accessible to everybody, in a more sustainable way. Visit hm.com/move or follow @hm_move for more inspiration.

