Darling Ingredients to Participate in Upcoming March 2023 Conferences

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR), the world's leading company turning food waste into sustainable products and producer of renewable energy, today announced that the company will participate in upcoming meetings with institutional investors and Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in panel presentations and fireside chats:

Bank of America 2023 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference – March 1

Raymond James 44 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference – March 6

Scotia Bank 51 st Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference – March 7

Piper Sandler 23rd Annual Energy Conference – March 21

Select presentations will be available via webcast. For details, visit the Events section of the company's Investors website.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is the largest publicly traded company turning edible by-products and food waste into sustainable products and a leading producer of renewable energy. Recognized as a sustainability leader, the company operates more than 270 facilities in 17 countries and repurposes approximately 15% of the world's meat industry waste streams into value-added products, such as green energy, renewable diesel, collagen, fertilizer, animal proteins and meals and pet food ingredients. To learn more, visit darlingii.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

